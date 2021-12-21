Two years ago six young players had a chance to win a championship but didn’t.
For those girls, who are now eighth graders, the title win came to fruition Monday night as the Thomson-McDuffie Middle School girls wrapped up their season. TMMS hosted and defeated T.J. Elder Middle School 46-25 to win the CSRA Athletic League championship. The Lady Dogs took control, and the lead, early and never let up. TMMS opened with a 12-point first quarter, which they repeated in the second quarter.
In the meantime, Elder only produced 7 points followed by 6 points. By the half, the Lady Dogs held a sizeable 24-13 advantage. They likewise outscored Elder 22-12 in the second half. Of the 46 points posted by TMMS the majority of scoring came from two players. Da’Lysa Gilmore led the team with 19 points but was closely followed by Paris Rosser with 17. Janiya Scott added 6 and Denesha Hester 4.
The Lady Dogs ended the season not only with the title but also with a perfect 16-0 record, 14-0 in the regular season. In round-one playoffs they defeated Jefferson County handily by more than a two-to-one scoring margin to advance into the championship.
TMMS Coach Vincent Green attributes the season’s success to a large group of seven eighth graders, six of which have been with the program for three years. Those six knew the defeat of the 2019 championship game, but claimed victory this year, their final year before advancing into high school.
“I had six eighth graders that have been with me three years. They were just learning the system two years ago,” Green explained. “Now they have been there, they understand what we are trying to do because we have been consistent with what we have done from their sixth grade year through now.”
Those six veteran players are Paris Rosser, Za’Nyiah Howard, Janiya Scott, Da’Lysa Gilmore, Jazzlyn Crenshaw, and Denesha Hester. An additional eighth grader, Cori Strong, joined the team this year. The team included several seventh graders, but no sixth graders since TMMS fielded a sixth-grade team this season.
Green took over the TMMS girls’ program in 2013, but shifted over to TMMS boys in 2014 and then coached the ninth-grade team in 2014. In 2016 he returned to lead the TMMS Lady Dogs. This is his first championship with the TMMS Lady Dogs. For this year’s eighth graders, the coach can easily sum up their success.
“They need to think about this eighth grade group has lost two games in the last three years. Oak Hill is the only team that has beaten this group in three years,” he said.
After losing the 2019 championship to Oak Hill the TMMS girls were knocked out of the 2020 playoffs early with a loss to Oak Hill. Green knew this would be a strong year for his team. The signs were showing earlier during basketball camp at Georgia State University.
“Granted we lost the first game, but it was an all-star AAU team from Gwinnett County. We lost only by about 5 points. Then we played Parkview’s (a high school) JV and we beat them by 20,” said Green. “So I knew we were going to have something special because the Parkview JV wasn’t bad.”
Even more recently Green was impressed with his players when they started to game plan who could shift into what position after Crenshaw, the tallest player and a key to defense, was injured in a playoff game. Basically, they were thinking like player coaches.
After the big win Monday night, Green took the team to see a women’s basketball game at the University of Georgia the following day. As school ends in May and the eighth graders prepare to shift to the high school, Green will face rebuilding the program.
But, he will have the advantage that this year’s sixth graders saw more playing time on the sixth-grade team than they would have on the middle school squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.