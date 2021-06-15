Stormy weather did not deter thousands from attending a rodeo in Thomson over the weekend.
Pro Rodeo at The Old Frontier on Old Milledgeville Road entertained more than 5,500 on the Friday and Saturday night. This camp has hosted five rodeos over the last 10 years to benefit the many programs the camp offers and this was the best attended. Chris Smith, director of The Old Frontier, said he noticed that people did not let bad weather hinder attendance.
“Folks still came to see the show and enjoy the evening,” he said. “They didn’t let the weather detract from a night of entertainment and helping the camp.”
Besides the rodeo, there was a visit from Thomson’s own Nashville recording artist Pat Cooper. There were also a number of booths for rodeo fans to visit. Proceeds from the event will go to a therapeutic riding program at the camp; an effort that Smith says has been needed for quite a while. The director said he felt the event, the largest in McDuffie County over the last 16 months –due to the pandemic – was important for people and the efforts at the camp.
“We knew it would be a night of fun for all ages and we felt it important for us to sew back into the community,” he said. “The riding program will be for the community as well as other programs that the camp offers.”
Smith also said his family was moved by the attendance and support in light of his son’s Will’s recent passing in a vehicle collision.
“The outpouring and the love surrounding our family has shown us and came out to support the camp and its commitment to the community was so appreciated,” Smith said. “Will was on the camp’s board of directors, a bull rider and he was a big part of what we do at The Old Frontier. A lot of the people that bought advertisements honored will and all the love and kindness was just awesome.”
Anyone interested in the camp may visit www.theoldfrontier.com.
