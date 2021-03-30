Demarques Jackson is a native of Thomson, and he just signed with Bellator MMA.
Bellator MMA is one of the largest combat sports in the world and the second largest in the United States.
Jackson signed a four fight deal with Bellator, and couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s been an amazing journey,” Jackson said. “Pretty exciting.”
According to Jackson, one of his main goals was to be able to take care of himself with fighting.
It was always a dream of Jacksons to sign with either Bellator or Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Now that Jackson has signed with Bellator MMA, he has one goal, and that is to fight the best fighters in the world.
“My goal is to fight the best fighters in the world in Bellator,” Jackson said.
According to Jackson, if he completes all of his goals, he wouldn’t mind signing on with the UFC.
Jackson knew immediately that he would be fighting as soon as he stepped foot into a gym back in Sept. of 2009.
“I enjoy doing this,” Jackson said.
Jackson has been in this line of work for roughly 11 years.
His first amateur fight was back in 2010, according to Jackson.
Jackson shared his gratitude for everyone that has been on this journey with him.
“Thankful for my family and teammates for supporting me through this journey,” Jackson said.
His mother, Mattie Jackson, still gets a little nervous before each fight.
“Oh yeah, I’m always nervous,” she said.
According to his mother, Mattie, he is always in the gym training.
“Something he loves and enjoys doing it,” Jackson said.
His first fight is April 16 in Connecticut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.