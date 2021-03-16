Thomson-McDuffie Recreation Department will now be offering karate and kickboxing classes.
Abia Williams, of Augusta, Ga., will be starting the karate and kickboxing program in Thomson.
According to Williams, the style he will be teaching is called Williams Hybrid Sport Karate.
Williams has several different black belts in numerous styles.
“So what we’re doing is we are combining all of the styles together to make one style,” Williams said.
Williams runs a dojo in Augusta called Williams Karate and Fitness center, and has been doing so for the last 13 years.
“We’ve been in the Augusta area, behind the Augusta Mall for right at 13 years,” Williams said.
According to Williams, bringing something like this to Thomson will be great for the kids, and it provides a great opportunity to add another sport to the community.
“All of them being active, and different stuff like that,” Williams said. “Learning the art, learning the discipline, and learning the respect behind it.”
Williams’ main goal is to build up the Thomson area with this sport and eventually add more classes.
“Basically, every age group all the way to adult,” Williams said. “I say from three to seventy-three.”
Williams has been competing for over 27 years. He has competed all over the country, and even the world.
“I done been to Athens, Greece twice, Heraklion Crete, Greece,” Williams said. “I done been to Spain, Germany, and I have competed in Austria. Matter of fact, in 2019 before COVID hit I won a word title in Austria.”
According to Williams, he has been competing for a long time and loves every second of it. Williams wants to see the sport grow and for the community to come out and join the fun.
“Just come and join the fun, and join the family,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a great thing for the city of Thomson, and pretty much like I said, how many times can somebody say I am actually training with a true world champion.”
According to Williams, he also wanted to give back to the community due to everything that has happened with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.