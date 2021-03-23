Lavonta Ivery, freshman at Thomson High School, won freshman of the year for the GHSA Class 3A after his stellar season to start his high school career.
Ivery made it known early that he will be a force for THS for years to come.
“My biggest game was 26 and 28,” Ivery said.
Ivery doesn’t shy away from big moments as he was a part of a middle school team that won a championship and back to back 7th and 8th grade championships with his AAU team, Freebandz Elite.
Whenever a player transitions from middle school to high school there is a little bit of an adjustment period, but for Ivery it seemed to be quick.
“It feels good to come from where I’m from now,” Ivery said. “Cause in middle school I wasn’t that good, I was just working. But now, I’m getting better and I’m going to just keep working on my game everyday.”
According to Ivery, it came as a surprise and a shock that he was named the top freshman in the state. Some of the keys to his success on the court is what he is able to accomplish off the court.
“The key is to just stay in the gym,” Ivery said. “Just book first, and put God first, and just keep working.”
This is something that his mother, Tiwanna Ivery, has instilled in him for a while.
“Thats what I tell him,” Ivery said. “It’s God first, grades, then basketball. If you don’t put those first, there won’t be basketball.”
Ivery has a strong support system when it comes to family. He also has his dad, Lavoncy Ivery, and his sister, Jessica Tanksley.
According to Tiwanna Ivery, the height comes from her side of the family.
“My side of the family, because I got an uncle that’s seven foot, so my side,” Ivery said.
Basketball seems to run in the family as Iverys older brother, San Antonio Brinson, plays basketball for the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), and graduates in May.
Brinson was a graduate of THS in 2016.
After high school, Ivery has plans to attend college and become a doctor.
According to Ivery, as of right now his favorite subjects in school are Math and English.
According to Coach Michael Thomas, Head Coach at THS, Ivery did a good job overall this season.
“We were pleased to have him,” Coach Thomas said. “Did a good job for us overall, in terms of at the guard position. We played him at the point an the two-guard position, and he did an outstanding job overall.”
According to Coach Thomas, it is rare to see someone make the jump to high school and do it as well as Ivery did.
Ivery also plays AAU basketball for TSF/Freebandz and Coach Thomas sees that as a positive.
“Well AAU, first of all it give them an opportunity to play,” Coach Thomas said. “For right now, if kids are not playing AAU they’re just kind of inactive. “But the ones like him that’s playing AAU they kind of leave high school and go right into AAU, so they keep playing year round.”
Coach Thomas says that the sky is the limit for Ivery as long as he continues to improve and work hard.
Coach Thomas has had the opportunity to coach both San Antonio and Lavonta.
“His brother was a lot taller as a freshman,” Coach Thomas said. “San Antonio, he got better as the years went on.”
Ivery started out a lot quicker as a freshman in comparison to his brother, according to Coach Thomas.
But if it comes down to a 1-on-1, Ivery has all the confidence that he could take on his brother.
“I win,” Ivery said in response to who would win in a pickup game.
Outside of playing basketball Ivery likes to be on his phone, but for good reason.
“Basically it’s just basketball,” his mother said. “He’s Youtubing basketball, looking at other games, it’s just all basketball.”
Ivery listed a few schools that he considers to be his dream schools.
“My dream school would be Duke University, Kentucky, and Michigan State,” Ivery said.
Even though Ivery is only a freshman, he had some sound advice for the younger generation.
“Just stay in the gym and keep working and your time will come,” Ivery said.
