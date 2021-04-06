The Thomson Bulldogs have been on a rough road against high-quality teams.
The Bulldogs lost four games recently as their tough time continues.
Thomson lost three region games to Harlem, 11-1, 12-0, and 10-0; and a game to Westside, 13-3, last week.
The Bulldogs 5-14, 4-12, look forward to returning from spring break healthier as the season continues.
With the pandemic concerns, cancelled games, a few injuries, and so forth, Thomson head coach Sean Tiernan, in his first season as head coach for the Dogs, said the team is stressing fundamentals and a positive attitude even though the team is young and learning.
“We can’t hit the panic button,” he said. “We have seen some really strong teams and we continue to work to help the players get better and press on. The future is what we need to work on, this season and for improving for coming seasons.”
Two of the stronger teams in Westside and Greenbrier are coming up.
Wednesday with non-region games when they host the Patriots at 6 p.m. On Saturday, THS travels to the Wolfpack for a 1 p.m. game.
Class A Glascock County comes to Bulldog Field at 5:30 p.m., April 19.
Region games pick back up Tuesday, April 20, when Hephzibah plays at Thomson at 5:30 p.m.
The Dogs are currently tied for fourth with Richmond Academy, but the Bulldogs hold the tiebreaker with their 2-1 record against the Musketeers.
“The series with Hephzibah is important as we strive to get better as region playoffs come along,” the coach said.
