The Thomson Diamond Dogs added three wins to their record last week. Two losses were also among the results, but the Dogs’ head coach sees the young team coming around.
“We are starting to come along with the bats – swinging them better and we are hitting with more power than we were,” said Bulldog head coach Sean Tiernan. “We go through some spells where we don’t execute well with guys on base. I have been more pleased with our pitching.”
On March 9, the Dogs defeated the Richmond Academy Musketeers 15-0 in the first game of a 3-game set. The next day, Thomson took a 9-7 win against the Washington-Wilkes Tigers. On Friday, Thomson played a double-header against the Musketeers, losing the first game 4-2, but coming away with a 10-5 win in the second game. THS finished the string with a 12-0 blanking of the Lincoln County Red Devils at Thomson’s Diamond Day.
Tiernan said the loss to the Musketeers hurt.
“We gave the game away, made errors behind our pitcher and just didn’t execute plays,” he said. “In the second game, we flipped the switch and played much better (in the second game). We had beaten ARC the first game 15-0 and should have taken control of the second game, but we didn’t.”
Tyler Sewell took the mound win against Lincoln County, which was shortened by the mercy rule. Matthew Dena took the loss against ARC. Logan Land was on the mound for the win against ARC.
In the victory over Washington-Wilkes, Dena started and several come on in relief. In the win over ARC, Ashton Perry led THS hitters, going 2-for-3 with 4 RBI. Tyler Sewell was 2-for-2, and Cross Parrot was 2-for-2.
Against Washington-Wilkes, Sewell and Parrot were both 2-for-3.
In the loss to ARC, Henry Harberson and Anderson Bohler were both 2-for-3. In the single game win in the doubleheader against ARC, Sewell was 3-for-5, Logan Land was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, and Seth Adams was 1-for-3 with a triple.
In the Lincoln County game, Wyatt Gergan led the Dogs, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Perry followed, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.
The Bulldogs (3-6, 1-4) have a 3-game set with the Cross Creek Razorbacks this week. The double-header against them begins Friday at 5 p.m. at Bulldog Field. Cross Creek entered the series at 0-7, a mark that Tiernan said was deceptive.
“I think they are much better than their record shows,” he said. “Historically, they have been pretty good as baseball and usually have players that can swing the bat and they regularly have pitchers that do a good job.”
The Dogs are about to get all the players back from COVID-19 situations.
“It’s a matter of getting them all back up to full speed after being gone from the game for 3 weeks,” said Tiernan. “It’s a time when the entire team needs reps, especially with them being young and inexperienced and lacking time playing in big games. And, of course, region games are must haves and are very important.”
After the series against Cross Creek, Thomson’s attentions will turn to the Burke County Bears in a 3-game set, with a single game at Bulldog Field March 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A double-header against the Bears will start at 5 p.m. March 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.