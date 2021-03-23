After a 12-3 extra-inning series-opening win against the Cross Creek Razorbacks March 16, the Diamond Dogs ended up splitting the next two games.
Thomson took a loss Saturday in the first game, 7-2. The Dogs rebounded to win the second game 10-6.
Cross Creek had not won a game prior to their win over the Dogs and Thomson head coach Sean Tiernan said THS did a lot to help them to the win.
“It was a terrible first game Saturday,” said Tiernan. “We played about as bad as we could. We didn’t do a good job hitting the ball. With the umpire situation and other things, we just didn’t make the adjustments like we did the other two games.”
The Dogs scored a run in the first and second inning and Cross Creek took what turned out to be a commanding 6-2 lead in the sixth.
Matthew Dena took the mound loss in the first game and Tyler Sewell led in hitting, going 2-for-3.
“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t do a better job giving him some run support,” the coach said. “Or, play good defense behind him. We need to do a better job in those two areas.”
In Tuesday’s extra-inning win, the game was knotted at 3-3 until the 10th, when the Dogs struck for 9 runs.
“We learned to wait on the ball and make contact,” said Tiernan. “We need to learn how to do that every game.”
Thomson out-hit the Razorbacks 15-2, with Cross Creek not getting their first hit until the 7th inning. Tyler Sewell took the win on the mound, with Ashton Perry coming on in relief.
Perry and Dena led hitters, each going 3-for-6, with Dena stroking 2 RBI. Sewell hit 2-for-4 with 3 RBI. Bulldog runners stole six bases.
In the 10-6 win, Thomson scored 5 runs in the first inning on the way to victory.
“We did a lot better job making the adjustment in the batter’s box in that game then we did the first game,” Tiernan remarked. “We were more disciplined, especially early. Cross Creek’s outfield and shortstop were really good and we just learned at the plate.”
Sewell went 2-for-4 at the plate, and Carter Corbitt was 2-for-4 with 4 RBI. Henry Harberson was 1-for-2 with three RBI walks.
Corbitt came in relief to take the win after Logan Land started the game.
The Dogs are 5-7 over and 4-5 in the region, and Tiernan said the young team is coming around.
“We are not making all the silly mistakes and we are doing better behind the plate,” he said. “We need to lessen the walks and hit batters. Those are costing us some runs we don’t need to be giving up.”
The coach said the next two weeks are very crucial with games set against region foes Burke County and Harlem before closing out the season against Hephzibah.
The Dogs travel to the Burke County Bears for a double-header Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, March 30, Harlem and THS play at Harlem at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, April 1, Thomson hosts a double-header against Harlem starting at 5 p.m.
The Bulldogs have decided to allow more spectators at home games. Games are now open up to anyone who buys a ticket at GoFan https://gofan.co/app/school/GA6657. Up to 200 fans will be allowed at THS home games.
