The Thomson High School Boy’s basketball team improved to 6-1 on the year. The Bulldogs defeated Warren County, 70-56, on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“We started off slow,” Coach Michael Thomas said.
From the second quarter on is when the Bulldogs started to pick things up, according to Thomas. Thomas said that he felt his team settled in and got use to the crowd, with it being a rivalry game. Thomas added Jaquan Hart played well against Warren County. Uriah Myrick, Head Coach at Warren County, said he felt the first half was played well and it resulted in a close score at halftime.
The second half is where the Bulldogs were able to separate due to Warren County doing some things they don’t normally do, according to Myrick.
“Not to take away from them, but we did some things we don’t normally do,” Myrick said.
Warren County dropped to 4-2 on the year after this loss, and they take on Lincoln County on Tuesday, Dec. 21. According to Myrick, their go to player this year has been Lorenzo Johnson, as he is averaging 26 points per game and seven rebounds per game. Thomas said the season is going about how they expected, even with the lone loss coming to Grovetown High School on Saturday, Dec. 11, 78-68.
“Everything is going pretty decent,” Thomas said. “We are about where we expected to be.”
Thomas added that they didn’t play well against Grovetown. The Bulldogs were able to get back on track against Washington-Wilkes, and they are currently on a two game winning streak as they head into their next game against Washington-Wilkes on Thursday, Dec. 23. Thomas said their goals still remain the same and that is to win region.
“The goal is to always win region and to always win every game,” Thomas said.
