The Thomson Bulldogs advanced to the Elite 8 game in the Class AAA State Playoffs with an 80-77 win over the Peach County Trojans at Ft. Valley Friday.
To get to the Sweet 16 game, Thomson won 78-55 against the Pierce County Bears at the Dog House February 24.
Thomson, 15-6, overall played at the 23-3 Hart County Bulldogs in the Elite 8 round Wednesday night. Against Pierce County, the Dogs controlled the entire second half.
“It took us a while to see what they were doing and by halftime we had made the adjustments to what they did,” said Michael Thomas, Thomson head coach.
Thomson was led by Lavonta Ivery with 14 points. Ja’Quarion Brooks scored 14 points, and Vasco Winfrey hit 10 points.
Things stepped up when Thomson played the Trojans.
The Dogs were up 19-18 after the first quarter, but the Trojans picked up the pace and outscored Thomson 21-14 to leave Peach with a 39-33 lead at the half.
“They ran some plays we hadn’t seen, and we didn’t adjust before the half and were down,” Thomas said.
Thomson flipped the table on the home team outscoring Peach 24-15 in the third period.
“We made some changes that took away the pick-and-roll they were doing,” Thomas said. “After that, we were able to maintain a lead the rest of the game.”
With .1 left in the game, the Dogs were up by four and the buzzer sounded – seemingly ending the game. Thomson went out onto the floor and a technical was called.
Peach County made one of the technical shots, but when the ball was touched, the game ended with Thomson victorious.
Jalen Moss led the Dogs with 21 points, Jahkiaus Jones was next with 20, and Brooks hit 16.
Back in December, Thomson was on the losing end of a 72-66 game against Hart County. Both teams have had more experience since that game, which was Thomson first loss after four wins.
“Our younger players had not had a lot of experience,” said Thomas. “Added to that, our players coming over from football were still getting acclimated.”
The coach said Thomson would review the early season loss as well as look at films as they get ready to try to advance to the Final Four round.
The winner will travel to face the winner of the Johnson-Savannah – Sandy Creek matchup.
