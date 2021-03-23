The Briarwood Academy Buccaneers baseball team moved to 4-4 on the year after games against Thomas Jefferson Academy and Nathanael Green Academy.
The Bucs lost to Thomas Jefferson Academy on Friday, March 19, by a score of 13-3.
Once Thomas Jefferson Academy took the lead in the first, 3-2, they didn’t look back. They scored seven more times over the next two innings as they took a commanding lead.
According to Briarwood Academy Coach D.J. Shelnutt, Landon Kent pitched well against Thomas Jefferson Academy, but the defense wasn’t up to par as the Bucs had close to 10 errors.
Leading the way for the Bucs on offense was Tucker Purvis, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Jacob Petrie went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Kent added a hit and an RBI, and Tucker Lord went 1-for-2 with a run scored.
“First and fifth innings we hit well, but struggled to get much going,” Shelnutt said.
The game at Nathanael Green Academy on Saturday, March 20 went much better for the Bucs as they won, 16-1.
Purvis and Blake Tench pitched for the Bucs and combined to strike out five hitters and only give up one run on two hits.
Leading the way on offense was Kent as he had a perfect day at the plate going 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jacob Hackenberry went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Purvis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Petrie added two hits of his own with one run scored. Gavin Taylor went 1-for-1 with three runs scored and an RBI. Branson Beggs went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Tench added a 1-for-2 day with a run scored and an RBI.
“One of the better games we’ve played,” Shelnutt said. “Hit the ball very well, all around.”
The Briarwood Academy Junior Varsity team took on CCA on Monday, March 15, and won 12-3.
The JV was led by Braxton Blakey and Gavin Taylor as they both pitched very well, according to Coach Shelnutt. Blakey added four hits, and Taylor added three hits of his own.
“I think these kids are developing well,” Coach Shelnutt said of the JV team.
This upcoming week will be tough for the Bucs as they have a handful of games.
“This week we have five games,” Shelnutt said. “Pitching will have to carry us this week.”
The Bucs next game is Thursday, March 25 at 4:00 p.m. against John Milledge Academy on the road.
