Briarwood Academy Bucs baseball team moved to 3-3 on the year after going 1-2 during last weeks games against Gatewood, Brentwood, and Holy Spirit Prep.
The Bucs lost to Gatewood 10-5 on Tuesday, March 9, after struggling in the first inning.
“We’re in a little first inning spell,” Coach D.J. Shelnutt said.
After the first inning the Bucs seemed to have settled in as they only allowed three more runs the rest of the way.
Landon Kent went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the way for the Bucs offensively. Jacob Hackenberry also added three hits of his own. Branson Beggs scored two runs and went 2-for-4.
According to Shelnutt, the defense has carried the team to start the year.
The Bucs took on Brentwood on Friday, March 12, and things did not fare much better as they lost 10-0.
“Our bats have to wake up,” Shelnutt said. “We’ve stranded a lot of runners.”
Jacob Petrie and Jacob Hackenberry both went 1-for-2 in the game as the Bucs only managed four hits.
Landon Kent and Tucker Purvis pitched for the Bucs against Brentwood.
In the final game of the week for the Bucs they faced off against Holy Spirit Prep on Saturday, March 13, and won 12-2.
“Pretty well rounded offense on Saturday,” Shelnutt said.
Beggs pitched all six innings for the Bucs and had eight strikeouts and only gave up one run. Beggs also added two hits in three at-bats to go along with one RBI and two runs scored.
Purvis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Petrie also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kent went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Gavin Taylor added two hits in three at-bats and had two runs scored, and Jacob Hackenberry went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored. Dax Reese went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored on his inside-the-park home run.
In total, the Bucs offense tallied 16 hits on Saturday.
According to Shelnutt, if they can fix their first inning woes, then they’ll be successful.
“I think if we can get rid of our first inning problems, we’ll be successful,” Shelnutt said.
Another thing Coach Shelnutt wants to see from his team is more runs being scored.
“We have to work on manufacturing runs,” Shelnutt said.
The Bucs hit the road to take on Thomas Jefferson Academy on Friday, March 19 at 4 p.m.
