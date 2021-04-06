What do we mean when we pray, “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven”? We are praying that God will use us to do His will on earth. We are making ourselves available to our heavenly Father to fulfill His will on earth.
I read a story of how one young lady, a wife and a mother of several small children, said that she was always hesitant about praying that “area” of the Lord’s Prayer because she was afraid that God’s will would be for her to go to some desolate place to serve as a Missionary, and she would have to leave her husband and her children behind.
How many of us are afraid to seriously ask God to let His will be done in our lives? Are we afraid that God would ask us to feed the hungry?; clothe the naked?; visit the prisoners?; visit the sick?; make amends with our enemies?; give 10% of our increase – our tithes?; tell the loss about Jesus?; help the homeless? Bottom line, are we afraid that God would tell us to do something we don’t want to do? Are we satisfied at just being saved and waiting until we go to heaven? How many of us truly want God to use us to do His will on earth?
Praying for the will of God to be done in and through us, here on earth, means that we are willing to go through, whatever we have to go through, in order to fulfill our God-given purpose while we live. Our prayer is that we want our will to align with God’s will. When we pray this prayer with sincerity, we are praying for God to use us on the battlefield to bring about His purposes on earth.
Neville Ward is quoted as saying, “The doing of God’s will is what gives meaning to every situation. The single desire is that whatever one must go through now, one will have the power and discernment to do the will of God.”
I recall Mary, the mother of Jesus, when the angel Gabriel revealed to her that God’s will was for her to give birth to His Son, Jesus – she replied, “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me as you have said.” (Luke 1:38) Mary became the bearer of the Messiah, the Christ, the Son of the living God, because she prayed that God’s will might be done in her life. Her life, and the life of the world, was transformed because she prayed and lived out that prayer.
When Jesus came to the world He proclaimed, “I seek not to please myself but Him who sent me.” (John 5:30) In His agony in Gethsemane, before He was crucified, Jesus prayed for a way around His suffering. Then He prayed, “My Father, if it is not possible for this cup to be taken away unless I drink it, may your will be done.” Had Jesus not accepted and fulfilled His Father’s will, we would not have the awesome opportunity to be redeemed and experience eternal life.
Yes, Jesus was crucified, however the story doesn’t end there. Following the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, He was risen from the dead. He ascended back to heaven and now sits of the right hand of God, making intercession for us. When Jesus is called “King of kings and Lord of lords,” it means that, in the end, all other rulers will be conquered or abolished, and He alone will reign supreme as Lord of lords and King of kings. There is no power, no king, and no lord who can oppose Him and win. Revelation 17:14 tells us: “ They (ten kings) will wage war against the Lamb (Jesus), but the Lamb will triumph over them because He is Lord of lords and King of kings—and with Him (Lamb/Jesus) will be His called, chosen and faithful followers.” When we obey the will of God, He will always be with us and, in the end, we will ALWAYS win.
When Jesus taught His Disciples to pray, a portion of His example was: “Let Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven…” Christians are given gifts according to God’s will. (Ephesians 4:11; Romans 12:6-8; 1Corinthians 12:7-10) Living our lives according to the will of God always brings rewards; not living according to God’s will makes us unable to participate in the resurrection to everlasting life. “Not your will Lord, Your will be done”, is my prayer.
