final, week of Advent. Google records: “Advent is from the Latin word Adventus, “coming”, and in the Christian church calendar, is defined as the period of preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas and also of preparation for the Second Coming of Christ.”
Many Church recognize five display five candles to celebrate Advent, representing Hope, Peace, Joy, Love, and Jesus. We’ve recognized the Hope, Peace, and Joy candles, and this week we’re recognizing the Love candle. Many Churches will light the Jesus Candle on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, to recognize the birth of Jesus. My text for this week is John 13:34-35: “A new commandment I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
My subject is: “The Mark of a Christian.” Briefing.com is quoted as saying: “There’s a story about John the Apostle, as an old man, recounted by St. Jerome.1 Whenever John’s disciples carried the frail Apostle in to their meetings, he would say, ‘Little children, love one another’. His disciples eventually got a bit cranky and bored with this repetition, and asked him, ‘Why do you always say this?’ He replied, ‘Because it is the Lord’s commandment and if it alone be kept, it is sufficient’”.
As Jesus was preparing His Disciples for His crucifixion, He announced what He was going to expect of them, (His followers), in His absence. He also informed them to what degree the expectations were to be met, and what the results would be, when they were met.
1. He expected them to love one another. The first commandment to love was given by Moses, as he spoke on behalf of God; now Jesus was giving a New Commandment, which was spoken to HIM from God. Everything Jesus spoke was from His Father. (See John 12:49) The love Jesus is speaking of is unconditional love. And simply put, unconditional love is love given with no strings attached. It’s love given freely. It’s a selfless love. Meaning, it’s given expecting nothing in return. This love can be shared without having a standing relationship with someone, however – if there IS a relationship – this love is unchanging, regardless of actions within the relationship. It’s always accepting and always forgiving. It always stands ready to help, regardless of who it is. Remember the story of the Good Samaritan? (Luke 10:25-37)
2. The New Commandment expands love to a greater degree than normal love. When Jesus taught of loving, He taught that His Disciples, as we refer to as “Christians”, are to love EVERYONE. This love is not limited to friendships, relatives, certain racial groups, certain religious groups, fellow Christians, etc. No. This love includes everyone, even our enemies, because that’s the way Jesus loves. Just as Jesus loved those who persecuted, and even killed Him, so are Christians to love. Note, in Luke 23:34, as Jesus was dying, He prayed to the Father to forgive His murders, for they knew not what they were doing. In our text today, Jesus said, “As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” Someone may suggest that Jesus only meant that Christians are to love Fellow Christians, but remember, Jesus died for Christians while Christians were still sinners. (See Romans 5:8) Christians are to love Christians and Non-Christians alike. When we are born again, His Spirit lives in us. If we don’t have His Spirit, we are none of His. (See Romans 8:9) And if He truly lives in us, it is He who WILL love through us, and He loves everyone.
3. When we meet the Love Expectations Jesus gave, the world will know that we are His Disciples. The Love Jesus expects of Christians, is the Mark of a Christian. When a person makes a “Mark”, he/she becomes noticed or famous by doing something impressive or unusual. In this case, Jesus is saying if we meet His expectations of love, the world will take notice, because our love will be unusual. Worldly love is selfish, and expects something in return. But Genuine Godly Love makes a difference! Does anyone have a problem loving as Jesus expects His followers to love? Well, He came, died, was buried, was risen, went back to the Father, and prayed to the Father to send the Holy Spirit back for our benefit. Anyone who receives the Holy Spirit today will be empowered by Him to express HIS love and HIS character to ALL peoples, because He has no respect of persons.
1.biblical translator and monastic leader, traditionally regarded as the most learned of the Latin Fathers.
Presiding Elder (Retired) Ella M. Samuels 4116 Wyrick Court Raleigh, North Carolina 27612 pesmiley@gmail.com African Methodist Episcopal Church.
