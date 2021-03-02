There is incredible power in prayer. When we pray, we are inviting God into our lives and into our situations. Prayer changes thing, but more importantly, prayer changes us. The more we pray, the closer we get to God, and the closer we get to God, the better people we will become. Through prayer God will transform us.
The scripture, as found in 1 Thessalonians 5:17, tells us to pray without ceasing. That doesn’t mean that we are to be on our knees 24-7 praying – but what it means is that we are constantly in an attitude of prayer, even in the midst of our everyday activities. Why is prayer so important?
1. Prayer is important because it helps us grow closer to God. At its core, praying is simply a conversation. When we consider our earthly relationships with family and friends, we know that the stronger our communications are, the stronger our relationships are. Imagine, if you will, the relationship between you and your best friend. If your friend only communicates with you when he/she needs a favor from you, how would you feel – and how strong would that relationship be? By the same token, even though God loves us and wants to supply all of our needs, He doesn’t want us to wait until we have an emergency before we talk to Him. God desires a strong relationship with mankind. For the same reason God made everything else, we were also made to give Him glory – to bring Him joy. When we pray, we are spending time in His presence, and when we spend time in His presence talking to Him, we give Him glory.
2. Prayer is important because we gain perspective. Prayer opens the door to greater understanding. When we pray, we acknowledge that there is a higher power than ourselves. Praying helps us to gain a better perspective of the power we have (a) to truly understand what we need, and (b) to meet our needs. The scripture teaches us, if we need wisdom, to ask God. (James 1:5) Also, the scripture teaches us to acknowledge God in ALL we do and He will direct our path. (Proverbs 3:6) Prayer gives us a true perspective of who is really in control. Proverbs 16:9 tells us: “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” Because God is in control, we should always pray – asking God to direct our steps. In Psalm 32:8 we are assured: “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye upon you.” As we pray and become closer to God, and when we get a true perspective of who God is, we learn to trust Him, thereby freeing ourselves up of the anxieties of life.
3. Prayer is important because Jesus left us the example to always pray. Being in an earthly body, Jesus needed to be connected daily with His Father to stay strong enough to accomplish what He needed to do on this earth. We, too, are on this earth to accomplish a God-Given Purpose, therefore just as Jesus prayed to His Father to draw strength to complete His purpose, so should we. Jesus prayed and encouraged us to pray. One day, while teaching His disciples, Jesus told them a parable how men ought always to pray, and not to faint. (Luke 18:1) Prayer is how we fight against the unseen forces of evil at work against us. It is very important that we pray without ceasing.
Presiding Elder (Retired) Ella M. Samuels 4116 Wyrick Court Raleigh, North Carolina 27612 pesmiley@gmail.com African Methodist Episcopal Church.
