As we approach our celebration of the Risen Christ, let us take time to think about all He has done for us. Let us remember the great love He has for us and the gift of everlasting life He has made accessible to us, in addition to the many other benefits available to us when we receive Him as our Savior. That’s what Holy Week, the week before the resurrection of Jesus, is all about. Holy Week tells us that Jesus’ public ministry culminated with His suffering, death and resurrection.
Imagine attending a church worship service and never hearing the message of the gospel taught or proclaimed. It can be a little too easy for us to lose sight of who Jesus really is and what He chose to do on our behalf. We're so accustomed to the benefits He brings to our lives that some of us don't give thought, on a regular basis, to what would happen to us had He not loved us so much! What He has done on our behalf is of far greater significance than some of us might realize.
Jesus experienced death and resurrection in order to defeat sin’s power in our lives. “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteousness, that He might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh but made alive in the Spirit” (1Peter 3:18) During His earthly ministry, Jesus suffered and experienced torture, and all other kinds of malice, at the hands of the very people He had lovingly created.
God the Son, (Jesus) took on flesh, became a man, and suffered the penalty of death which WE, so rightly, deserved. We were guilty of sinning, and He was righteous. The righteous died for the guilty in order to satisfy the wrath of God against our sin. (The wages of sin is death) Because of His crucifixion, we are blessed with the gift of His righteousness. (“He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” 2 Corinthians 5:21)
Jesus rose from the grave by the power of the Holy Spirit. And now, all who trust in Him can look forward to experiencing the Holy Spirit living in us while we live, and resurrection unto eternal life when Jesus returns for the Church. We no longer have to be mastered by sin, Satan, or the fear death.
Isn't it amazing to think about all that Jesus has done for us and all He still intends to do? He suffered for us, proclaimed His power over Satan, sin, and death. He reigns and rules with perfect judgement.
We don’t follow Christ through a bed of roses, but rather we follow Him on a journey through many trials and tribulations that ended with Him being nailed to a cross in a most shameful manner, paying for our redemption. Years ago, when I first came into ministry, the older ministers told us that we had not preached if we had not reminded the people that Jesus died on the cross for our sins and was resurrected on the 3rd day (morning), and is now sitting on the right hand of God. Since then, I have learned, for myself, that the gospel is the good news that, “Christ bore our sin on the cross. He bore our penalty, turned aside God’s judgment, God’s wrath, from us, and cancelled sin by dying on the cross. He conquered death when He rose from the dead, and now He sits on the right hand of God making intercession for us.” That’s the good news every person needs to hear, believe, and be reminded of often.
When we get wrapped up in ourselves or our day-to-day situations, how many of us think of these blessings on a day - to - day basis? But gratefully, the word of God continually brings to our attention the wonderful grace of our Savior and Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.