After an era of cord cutting, I have noticed some folks suddenly signing back up to cable television. Many people are scrambling to change their satellite provider. What is going on, are cable and certain TV providers suddenly offering discounts? Maybe, but what I do know is that the Atlanta Braves open their season in Philadelphia against the Phillies today at 3:00 and fans want access to Braves’ telecasts.
Are the fans looking forward to the Braves to simply provide a summertime diversion from the bad news of the day? That is likely only a part of their motivation. They also know that on paper, the Braves should be an exciting team in 2021. After ripping through the abbreviated 2020 season and coming within one game of winning the National League pennant, the Braves cannot hide from high expectations.
The Braves organization, historically as frugal as both my grandaddies combined, showed their hand with the resigning of outfielder Marcel Ozuna. Ozuna was the designated hitter last season but the National League will revert away from that role this year. The Braves claimed to fear Ozuna’s defensive liabilities, but he was such a sparkplug that they ultimately had no choice. Hitting behind MVP Freddie Freeman, Ozuna is very valuable.
So, what made the Braves decide to gain control of a good player in his prime like Ozuna? They normally rent a guy for a year and refrain from paying to keep him. The Braves now have a set lineup of established, but still young, players and they know this window of opportunity cannot be neglected in favor of squeezing the payroll. Owner Liberty Media has finally been convinced that competing for a pennant is what the game is all about.
The Braves also have the dynamic duo of Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies. Acuna is considered one of the top five players in the game. Albies and shortstop Dansby Swanson anchor the middle of the infield. It appears that Christian Pache will finally not be called a prospect and will man centerfield. Travis d’Arnaud at catcher and Austin Riley at third base round out the lineup. Both offer power potential down the lineup.
The starting pitching was decimated by bad luck and injury last season. Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Bryse Wilson and Mike Soroka and veteran acquisitions Drew Smyly and Charlie Morton promise to remedy that. A deep bullpen carried the load last season and there is no need to expect regression on the hill in late innings. Both starting and relief pitching must be well balanced over the course of a 162-game season. The bullpen can’t become worn down.
Young catcher William Contreras and old standbys Johan Camargo and Ender Inciarte lead the depth brigade. Jake Lamb is another veteran that was signed as a utility player. Without the designated hitter, bench players that can pinch hit are vital in the National League. I’m sure that General Manager Alex Anthopolous will keep his eye on the waiver wire.
Today is April Fools Day and if the Braves are not very good this season, I will be the biggest fool of all. I have no reason to believe that barring injuries, the Braves will not challenge the Dodgers again. Their lineup is hungry and ownership has wised up.
