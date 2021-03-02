Embattled Valdosta High school head football coach Rush Propst is back in the news, and as usual, for the wrong reason. In a sworn deposition taken February 19, Valdosta Touchdown Club executive director, Michael “Nub” Nelson accused Propst of everything from being a drunk, chintzy tipper to demanding $10,000 worth of “funny money” to keep in his desk drawer for recruiting purposes. The deposition is part of a lawsuit former coach Alan Rodemaker filed against the Valdosta City School System for wrongful termination. Subsequent to the deposition, Nelson has been fired by the touchdown club board.
Propst has a well-documented sordid history from his days at Hoover, Alabama High School and Colquitt County High School in Moultrie. He was hired at Valdosta last year when five board members orchestrated the firing of Rodemaker. The contention of Rodemaker’s lawsuit is that these board members wanted to replace him with a black coach. Part of the deposition details how Propst somehow sabotaged the hiring process to the point where no black coach would accept the job, so Propst would be the last candidate standing. If half of the 64-page deposition is true, it confirms that Propst has no moral compass or shame.
There is no point in me further belittling a corrupt coach at a school 240 miles away who neither you nor I know personally. You are likely disinterested in that, but I cannot help but focus attention on a school board with the sacred tradition of Valdosta football at stake. They fired a successful coach with a good reputation just to get their way. Rodemaker led Valdosta to a state championship in 2016 while Propst had to beg for political favors to regain his teaching certificate after losing it due to shenanigans at Colquitt.
Regardless of the motivation of five school board members, acting in concert to the exclusion of the other four members outside of a public meeting is both unethical and illegal. Even though Rodemaker was recommended by the superintendent for rehiring, these five threw legitimacy to the wind and voted to fire him. That put their reputations and public perception of their character in question, all over a football coach. They may ultimately prevail in a protracted lawsuit, but what about their consciences?
And think about the position this puts the superintendent in. First, his professional judgment was eschewed when the recommendation to rehire Rodemaker was rejected. He knew there was no reason to fire Rodemaker and he had to know what the five were up to. He answers to the board and is now left to clean up the mess that hiring a disreputable character like Propst has created. School system employees and stakeholders must be dismayed.
This was not an honest mistake by five misinformed school board members. I have no doubt that they had a coach of their choosing picked out, but he turned them down. They then tried to correct a wrong with another wrong, hiring Propst. It was sold as getting the best football coach out there to win games regardless of his baggage. It was a plan hatched out of a lethal combination of prejudice and ignorance. The turmoil they have created is what they, but not the public whom they are supposed to serve, deserve. They may not even care.
Gene Walker is a retired educator who lives in Thomson. His column, “Sports Talk,” appears in the weekly editions of The McDuffie Progress. He can be reached by e-mail at walkerdogs12874@yahoo.com.
