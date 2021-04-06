I assume that The Masters will still be played in Augusta this weekend. The same special interests that demanded that the tournament be moved out of Georgia got the knee-jerk reaction that they wanted from Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Manfred moved July’s All-Star game out of Cobb County’s Truist Park in protest of Georgia’s new voting laws. He did so without consulting the host organization, the Atlanta Braves.
There was never any chance that The Masters would be played elsewhere and those making that demand knew it. Their intent was to intimidate the Augusta National Golf Club into publicly declaring support for their cause which was also unlikely to happen. Those within the Augusta National hierarchy recognize the wisdom in staying out of political battles. If you enter one, where and when would it stop? It would never stop.
Precedents were set long ago using sports as leverage for a political cause. The Super Bowl was not awarded to Arizona over the King Holiday. The NCAA refused to hold events in South Carolina over the Confederate flag. The NBA pulled their All-Star game out of Charlotte over a bathroom rule. It is a common tactic where emotion, rather than logic, is deployed as a weapon by any cause demanding its way politically. Boycotts seldom hurt the politicians who make unpopular decisions. They mostly hurt the very populace they are deigned to protect.
So, the new elections bill will now be to Georgia what the Confederate flag once was to South Carolina. I do not suggest similarity between the two issues, but does that really matter? Some of you are for the election changes, some against, and most of you do not care. You will find a way to vote or not vote one way or the other, regardless of the technicalities.
Ideology is not the issue that concerns me because everyone has varying opinions for their own reasons. My concern is how the popularity of sports and the consciouses of athletes are being manipulated. I accept that sports and politics cannot be totally separated but using an avenue that we turn to for enjoyment to twist our arms toward any political cause disgusts me. This radical approach ultimately plays to the detriment of organized sports at every level. It makes many people choose to ignore sports, which will eventually destroy it.
Organized sports do enough within their own operation of games to harm themselves without bowing to outside political propaganda at every turn. Their virtue signaling may impress some of their constituency, but it turns off just as many paying customers. Decisions like snatching the All-Star game out of Georgia based on perception without analysis is asinine. Nothing will be accomplished. If there is a crime here, the punishment will not work.
If you attend The Masters as a fan does that indicate that you absolutely support everything that goes on under the Gold Dome? If golfers do not boycott the event does that make them guilty of favoring voter suppression? If the Augusta National does not issue a statement, or more drastically, move the tournament, does that make them wrong?
If you celebrate this kind of strong-armed interference in Georgia matters, your or your child’s big event could be in peril next. You never know. It does not have to be sports.
Gene Walker is a retired educator who lives in Thomson. His column, “Sports Talk,” appears in the weekly editions of The McDuffie Progress. He can be reached by e-mail at walkerdogs12874@yahoo.com.
