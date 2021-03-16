Because of growing up on Clark’s Hill Lake and the enjoyment I get from watching competitive athletics I have always kept an eye on the leisure industry. One of my traveling buddies to ball games tells his coworkers that I am a great travel agent. Even though most of my trips are to ball games that does not make me unaware of the countless other things that people do to entertain themselves in their spare time, and how they do it.
Likely due to efforts to bring the business out of the doldrums, there has been a lot of news involving entertainment opportunities popping up lately. Locally, it is great to learn that the campgrounds on the lake are again available. A friend in South Georgia loves Big Hart Campground and has nagged me about its status. I was pleased to send word to him that he can now plan his next camping trip. Isn’t a full lake a pleasure to see?
While Augusta’s eyes may be bigger than their wallets when it comes to financing a new arena, I applaud their long overdue vision. Cities comparable to Augusta already invested in modern entertainment venues and they have been paying off for years. When this concert and indoor performance hiatus ends, there will be one heck of a pent-up demand. Nobody wants to wait on that however, when we already have the great outdoors.
Every major college athletic director has been asked by the media about full capacity for their football stadiums this Fall. Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and South Carolina are among those who have unequivocally said they are counting on full houses come September. The reality is that another season like last year is unsustainable for the budgets of even the wealthiest athletic programs. Not only did they lose millions, navigating Covid cost more. Without full stadiums, other sports will be jeopardized because football pays the freight.
The Atlanta Braves have announced a 33 percent capacity at Truist Park for the opening homestand beginning April 9. Seating plans will then be reevaluated after each homestand. The Texas Rangers have announced that they will allow a full stadium of over 40,000 fans with masks required on opening day, April 5. The Rangers will revert to distanced seating after opening day. I have heard no bad news coming from outdoor gatherings, and I am confident that if there were anything of significance, it would not be ignored.
Science aside, the government will never forfeit their political leverage by announcing a proverbial “all clear.” Paranoia will continue to reign among some people. If entertainment and tourism, which sports is a huge part of, is to ever rebound fully, there will be some degree of risk taking for both those providing the entertainment and those who enjoy it. Do not forget those who provide their own, like golfers, hunters, fishermen, campers, and horseback riders.
Our leisure options are reopening. That means we can still choose to stay home if we are fearful. Only the skyrocketing price of gas is a deterrent to most of us. Humans are not built to endure boredom for very long. That is why the leisure business is such a huge part of the worldwide economy. When indoor events are too risky, do not fear outdoors!
