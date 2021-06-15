I often hear people, even some Preachers, stand up in the Worship Celebration and say,
“All of us are God’s children!” There was a time I would say the same thing, however I read and understood the Gospel of John, chapter 1 and verses 9-13: “The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him. He came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him. Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God— children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.” (NIV) When I read and understood God’s Word I realized that, not everyone is God’s children. Regretfully, I report to you, the devil is the father of some people. In the 8th chapter of John, verses 41b-44a, Jesus was having a discussion with the Jews who had not received Him. In the conversation the Jews proclaimed, “We are not illegitimate children,” they protested. “The only Father we have is God himself.” Jesus replied to them, “If God were your Father, you would love me, for I have come here from God. I have not come on my own; God sent me. Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires.” The same goes for us today, John gives us the clear definition of a child of God. “To all who received Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God.”
To receive Jesus requires that we believe in Him. We must believe that Jesus is the second person in the Godhead. He is God Himself. He is the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. All those who believe and receive Him as their personal Lord and Savior are given the right to say, “I am a child of God.” “God is my Father.” For when we receive Him, we are born again, not of human nature but of spiritual transformation. God transforms us from children of darkness and sin to His holy children when we accept Jesus Christ as the absolute ruler of our lives.
When we admit that we are sinners and the children of darkness; when we confess our sins; when we repent for everything we have done wrong; when we ask Jesus to take up residence in our hears – our spirit connects with God’s Spirit and the Holy Spirit actually comes to live in us, giving us power to overcome sin and to stop sinning as a way of life. Yes, we will fall short, however when we do, Revelation 5:2a tells us to “consider how far we have fallen! Repent and do the things you did at first.” Sin no longer has the forceful control over our lives. Children of God means we have become partakers of the divine nature. (2Peter 1:4) When we truly believe, we yield ourselves to God to be changed and live a new life. If you are confused about how to believe, receive, and accept, in order to become a child of God, I want to share a story with you.
“Once a teacher offered a ten dollar bill to any student who wanted it. As the teacher held the ten dollar bill up and asked who wanted it, all the children held up their hand and said, “I want it!” No one went up to receive it. After a few minutes, the teacher spoke again, “I have $10 to give to anyone who believes me and really wants it. Who wants it?” Once again everyone answered, “I want it!” Finally one child stood and went up to the teacher received it and, with a grateful heart, accepted the fact that it was really his.”
The money was not his until he really believed that the teacher was serious about her promise; went up to receive it; then accepted it. The same is true about salvation and becoming a child of God. Even though God sent His Son into the world to pay for our sins; even though Jesus died on the cross as payment, we must believe it, receive it, and accept the fact that the gift is ours. Jesus gave His life, so that we could receive His life in us and become His children. My question is: “Is God Your Father?”
