If amateur athletics were ever as pure as the driven snow, and that is debatable, most of you would like to have seen it stay that way, but it has not. Kids start taking sports seriously, or not, by third or fourth grade. To borrow a Christmas expression, that is when many parents have visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads. They start scheming for that college scholarship, more for their prestige than their child’s education.
I feel safe in saying that professionalism has invaded sports all the way down to that level, yes, third grade. If their son likes baseball, too many daddies are forcing them to hit and throw lefthanded, a sure-fire ticket to the big leagues they believe. Travel ball, not just in the summers, involves spending big, recruiting and coach shopping. Travel ball exists in all sports because kids need the exposure.
By middle school it becomes essential that youngsters align themselves with a coach and a group of peers that can create a team at some high school that will attract lots of college scouts. Forget where you live and work or your roots, do whatever it takes to locate into a school that pours great resources into athletics. That is why recruiting, and school hopping have become so rampant, especially in metropolitan areas with countless choices nearby.
By the time athletes do get to college, the professionalism is obvious. Their first criteria in choosing a school are how many athletes does it send to the pros. Big time college programs are not even pretending anymore. They don’t waste time selling a recruit on playing for their teammates, university, and family. It is all about how you will be developed as player for a future in the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc. How efficient are we at creating future millionaires?
The NCAA still fights to keep college athletes from being paid but they are losing. What can you expect when the goal since third grade has been to get paid? In a compromise, the NCAA approved a full-cost-of-attendance (COA) stipend in addition to a scholarship in 2015. Just as most observers predicted, that $3,000-$5,000 per year was not enough, mere chicken feed. A push remains to treat student-athletes as employees and in some states, to unionize.
State legislatures, including Georgia, are heeding the call. House Bill 617 (NIL) passed 171-0 on March 8 and awaits action by the Senate. If it becomes law, college athletes in Georgia may receive compensation for use of their name, image, and likeness regardless of NCAA rules. This is not the typical knee-jerk brainstorm by politicians. Other states are doing this, and you can bet the message from Athens, North Avenue and Statesboro is loud and clear. Do not handicap our recruiting because the competition is passing NIL legislation.
House Bill 617 does not mean that Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Georgia State or any college will be forced to pay their athletes. It simply means athletes can sell their own autograph, photographs, and paraphernalia, advertise for businesses, or receive money through any market means without penalty from the NCAA. It will benefit only the most famous athletes and that is why it will be like the COA stipend, ultimately insufficient. Salaries will be expected next.
Pure amateurism is slowly but surely being outlawed. Fighting for it is perceived as higher education exploiting student-athletes for cheap labor. Too often it is more than just perception. Making amateurism illegal is the best way to end the discussion and render it obsolete. If purity was ever real, it has now become just another of society’s outcasts.
Gene Walker is a retired educator who lives in Thomson. His column, “Sports Talk,” appears in the weekly editions of The McDuffie Progress. He can be reached by e-mail at walkerdogs12874@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.