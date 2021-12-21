I have pictures of my three-year old Christmas, circa 1961, kneeling with my Santa Claus loot in front of the Christmas tree. There’s a model gas station with toy pumps and a tow truck and a Tonka bulldozer and other assorted junk, plus a brand new, 3-week-old baby sister, but not a ball in sight. No football, no baseball, bat or glove and no basketball. I can’t recall many other Christmases that specifically, but that may have been the last one without some sports related bounty. I remember getting an electric football game, maybe when I was eight.
One Christmas that remains etched into my brain, and perhaps the first inkling that I would fall in love with football was when three of my first cousins showed up at our family gathering on Christmas Day dressed in brand new football jerseys, with colors of their own, red, blue, and green. They were my mother’s only brother’s sons, all older than me, two of them already teenagers. I was green with envy and could not take my eyes off those jerseys.
I became intent on getting a football jersey of my own and ended up with a white jersey trimmed in burgundy, with the number 19. I fancied myself as Baltimore Colts’ quarterback John Unitas, so I must have been paying attention to football. I knew that the Colts wore blue, not burgundy, and I knew that Unitas wore 19. A child’s imagination has no limits.
When I got a football, I remember losing it and finding it later covered in leaves, flat as a flitter. I had one of those old tubular hand pumps and would constantly pump it up only for it to go flat again. That didn’t keep me from tucking it under my arm and running up and down my yard dodging shrubs and trees like a broken-field runner. I even did that one time during a snowstorm. That suggests that I’d surely heard of the Green Bay Packers.
Maybe I’m giving Christmas too much credit for my infatuation with football uniforms and footballs, but it had to start somewhere. I likely would have discovered jerseys without my cousins’ tantalizing display, but that image remains so vivid in my mind to this day that I can’t ignore its influence. Throughout elementary school, when we had to draw and paint, I always created football players. By middle school, I was drawing football plays, the Xs and Os.
We gave our kids sports related Christmas gifts, but it did not make the lasting impression on them that it did me, and that’s okay. That Christmas Day jersey envy episode occurred at such a simple time, that bright new apparel, short of a new bicycle, was about as fancy of a gift as a kid could get for Christmas. What kids find under the tree today is more complicated and flashier. Six, seven, eight-year-olds certainly get attached to those cell phones and technology dominates their lives forever like football gear did mine.
As we celebrate Christmas, I’m as guilty as anyone of equating it to what Santa brought me rather than its true meaning. With that said, what Santa brought me, sports stuff, was pure and innocent, something that helped create a lifetime passion. Therefore, I can’t apologize for a prolonged fascination with the simplest of Christmases past.
Gene Walker is a retired educator who lives in Thomson. His column, “Sports Talk,” appears in the weekly editions of The McDuffie Progress. He can be reached by e-mail at walkerdogs12874@yahoo.com.
