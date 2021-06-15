For most of my life major college football allowed the media to crown its champion via a popular vote called “the polls.” There was often controversy and occasionally two national champions, depending upon which conglomerate you believed. Many Januarys were spent with fans and scribes fantasizing about a playoff system that would settle the matter on the playing field. But what about the powerful, and then popular, bowl system? That question was always the stumbling block, argument one against a multi-team playoff.
The Bowl Championship Series (BCS) was finally created for the 1998 season that would pit the top two teams against one another in one of the major bowl games. The problem was those two teams were still chosen by popular media vote. Regional and other prejudices by those doing the voting became even more apparent. For instance, an undefeated SEC Champion Auburn was excluded from the BCS National Championship in 2004.
The BCS was a weak compromise between salvaging the bowls and settling the champion on the field. It still involved a vote and with only two teams, was not inclusive. What the BCS did do was create a groundswell of popularity for college football that the television networks could not ignore. That led to a huge era of conference realignment as every school was chasing the almighty TV dollar. ESPN ultimately took over college football and the clamor for an enhanced playoff system grew louder.
The sport morphed from a regional one, to one of tremendous national interest, mostly because of TV coverage. Coaches started recruiting nationwide because of the tremendous exposure that TV was giving them. Intersectional games became some of the highest rated broadcasts. The missing ingredient was a playoff system. ESPN and other networks were letting the college presidents know that they were leaving millions of dollars on the table.
Since major college football was controlled by the conferences, not the NCAA, the presidents and conference commissioners finally took the bait and created the four-team College Football Playoff in 2014. A committee was created to monitor the season and select the four teams. The immediate hue and cry was, why not eight teams. It became evident that even though the major bowls were incorporated into the process, the interest in bowl games was diminished. Only the four teams that make the playoffs are deemed successful. Players with NFL futures started “opting-out” of meaningless bowls.
Last week it was recommended by a playoff management council that the playoff field expand to twelve teams by 2023. If eight is better, twelve must be great, right? Why not 16, 24, or 32 even? I was hesitant to embrace the four-team playoff because selfishly, I feared that if Georgia ever made it, logistics and finances would prevent me from going. I still found myself in California at the Rose Bowl and a week later paying $695 for a ticket to the championship game in Atlanta after the 2017 season. I overcame a phobia, I guess!
So, how do I feel about a twelve-team playoff? To win a championship a team may have to play seventeen games. Fans will have to spend a lot to follow their team through that many games. That was one of the many reasons not to expand the playoffs that was totally ignored because college football is now officially a studio sport. If the games are played in empty stadiums, they won’t be, nobody will worry because the TV money will be so overwhelming. The money that college football is chasing is not mine or fans like me. It belongs to the eyeballs who prefer to watch on TV. Two of them may soon be mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.