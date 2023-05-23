Ray C. Cheak
SFC (US Army, Ret.) Ray C. Cheak, 87, of Dearing, GA passed away May 19, 2023.
Mr. Cheak was born in Rose Hill, Virginia, married Barbara Cheak in 1961 and moved to Dearing, Georgia in 1975. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and continued his service in the Army until his retirement after 20 years of service. Ray was a member of the VSP Club in Harlem, enjoyed music and played with C.D. Morris and the Southern Bluegrass Band. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending bluegrass festivals with his wife.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Sue Snodgrass Cheak; his parents, James Cheak and Maggie Shackleford Cheak; his brothers, Frank Cheak, Jack Cheak, James Cheak and Roy J. Cheak; sisters, Hazel Snoe, Dorothy Lane and Joy Loudy; son Richard Cheak; and granddaughter Rebekah Cheak. His survivors include his son, Mark David Cheak (Stephanie) of Slidell, LA; his daughter, Teresa Lamberty (Ramon) of Dearing, GA; his sisters, Barbara Cope (Carlos) of Horsham, PA and Betty Rainbolt (Gary) of Morristown, TN; his grandchildren, Mark David Cheak, Jr., Morgan Trace Henry, Teagan Lamberty (Senthia), Jillian Lamberty; Ramon Lamberty III and Quinn Lamberty; a great granddaughter, Aeris Lamberty, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, GA. A graveside service immediately followed at 1:00 p.m. at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Young officiating. Pallbearers were grandsons.
It is the family’s request that memorial contributions be made to Compass for Hope, P.O. Box 911, Augusta, GA 30903; compassforhope.org.
Robert Gunter, Sr.
Robert Gunter, Sr., 90, Thomson, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2023.
Robert was born in Watkinsville, Georgia on December 15, 1932, grew up in the Farmington area and moved to Thomson, Georgia in 1964. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Washington Heights Baptist Church. He worked as a Construction Foreman with Knox Rivers for over 30 years prior to his retirement. Robert enjoyed woodworking, gardening, tending bees and loved spending quality time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Irene Gunter; his parents, Toy David Gunter and Mary Belle Walker Gunter; his daughter, Pam Gunter; his brothers, Edgar Gunter, Cecil Gunter and Marion Gunter and his sister, Martha Townley. His survivors include his sons, Robert “Bobby” Gunter, Jr. and Jeff Gunter (Cloris); his brothers, Horace Gunter and Ray Gunter (Shirley); his grandchild, Billy Rye and his nieces and nephews, Gerardo Reyes, Emily Reyes, Angel Reyes, Christian Reyes and Emmaline Reyes.
His Graveside Service were held at Westview Cemetery, Thomson, Georgia on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating.
Hardy Thomas Hyatt
Hardy Thomas Hyatt was born on May 12, 2023 and opened his eyes to see his Heavenly Father the same day. He was born loved abundantly to Gavin and Brittany Hyatt both from Appling, GA.
Even though his life was brief, he leaves behind a family that will dearly miss him. In addition to his parents, his brothers and sisters, Baleigh, Brantley, Collins, Annely and Sawyer; his maternal grandparents, Rachel Hardy- Rogers (Brian) and Donny Hulgan; his maternal great grandparents, Al Hardy (Jackie) and Cheryl Correia; his paternal grandparents, Terry Hyatt (Rhonda) and Julie Oneill (Alex) as well as his paternal great grandmothers, Judy Leggett and Geneva Fuller.
A private graveside service will be held on May 27, 2023 at Kiokee Baptist Church Cemetery, Appling, GA. Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Mills, Sean Ledoux, Hunter Hyatt and Tripp Morris.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all who have loved and prayed for them during this difficult time.
Matthew 19:14 - “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
Joe Wayne Lokey
Joe Wayne Lokey, 72, Harlem, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2023.
Joe was born in Thomson, Georgia on February 15, 1951, lived most of his life in Thomson, graduated from Thomson High School, played football for Thomson High and graduated in Electronics from Augusta Technical School. He moved to Columbia County in 2008. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Thomson First Baptist Church. Early in Joe’s life he worked with his father and brothers in the family business, Lokey Home Builders. He worked for 35 years at Temple Inland until he retired and he and his wife, Angela owned and operated West Forrest Personal Care Home. Joe enjoyed golf, football, especially the Thomson Bulldogs and the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed outdoors and dove hunting and especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John Lamar Lokey and Myrtle Cushman Lokey; his brother, Charles “Charlie Anthony Lokey and his sister, Sadie Lokey Bradley. His survivors include his wife, Angela Welch Lokey; his son, Daniel S. Garcia (Katie); his daughters, Candice Laurel Lokey and Chasity Nicole Fulmer (Elliott); his brothers, Johnny Lokey (Debbie), Billy Lokey (Becky) and Walter “Peter” Lokey (Joyce); his grandchildren, Ashtyn Goodyear (McLean), Faith Simons, Jayden Newsome, Paisley Fulmer, Dallas Newsome, Tressa Fulmer, Trace Fulmer, Granger Garcia, Tristian Fulmer, Grant Garcia and Garrett Garcia and numerous, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 25th in the Chapel of Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson.
Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Robert (Bob) McClammy
Newport - Mr. Robert McClammy peacefully passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Born January 13, 1955 in McDuffie County. He was the son of the late Richard and Patty McClammy. He is survived by his children, Gina Peterson (Buddy), Robert Brown and Dillan Brown (Nicole); his brother Butch McClammy and sister Kathy Buffington; his grandchildren Hayley and Chelsea Peterson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Linda Faye Adams Murray
Linda Faye Adams Murray, 78, of Dearing, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2023.
Linda was born to the late Guy S. Adams and the late Doris Swint Adams. She was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, Georgia. Linda worked at Temple Inland for 30 years and retired as a Lab Technician. She also worked at Walmart in the pharmacy for 11 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, baking cakes and shopping. Linda was a member of Fort Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Larry Murray; sons, Bryan C. Murray, Patrick S. Murray (Evelyn); brother, Gary Adams (Karen); sister, Ann Reeves (Johnny); grandchildren, Taylor C. Murray, Hannah E. Vrell (Lane), and Anthony Feliciano- Negron.
A graveside service was held at 3 pm, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jim Martin officiating. The family received friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Eugene Rabun
Taylor Funeral Home of Gibson announces the death and funeral services of Mr. Eugene “Gene” Rabun, 88, of Gibson who died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, May 21, at the Gibson Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Chance officiating. Burial followed at Gibson City Cemetery. Pall bearers were his grandsons.
Mr. Rabun was born in Gibson on May 22, 1934, to the late Jerry Rabun and Rosa Lee Dixon Rabun. He was employed by H.M. Smith Ford as a service manager for over 30 years. Gene was a long-time member of Gibson Methodist Church. He loved fishing but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family.
Mr. Rabun was predeceased by his parents, his wife Mary Ann Usry Rabun, a daughter Donna Marie Rabun, his brothers W. G. Rabun and Ray Rabun and sisters Geraldine Smith and Joyce Green. He is survived by daughters Karen Newsome (Warren) of Thomson, Anita May of Gibson, Grandchildren Tracy and Josh Harvey of Grovetown, Jerry and Leigh Wood of Gibson and Miranda and Paul Searcy of Gibson, great grandchildren Ashleigh and Steven Parish, Autumn and Dylon Jones, Ryan Harvey, Adam Harvey, Mason Wood, Carson Wood, Rabun Searcy, Janson Searcy, Logan Parish and Kayleigh Parish, Autumn Johnson, Alex Coxville, Ryleigh Coxville, Tripp Cooper, Chase Cooper, sisters-in-law Juanita Boeglen, Jane Usry & Miriam Usry, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family gathered at the home of Gene Rabun from 4:00 to 6:00 on Saturday, May 20.
The family received friends at 2:00 pm at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Elizabeth Mauldin Whitaker
Mrs. Elizabeth Mauldin Whitaker, 78, of Thomson, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 21, 2023. She was the wife of the late James Frank Whitaker, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Macon Ralph Mauldin, Sr. and Marie Story Mauldin.
Mrs. Whitaker was a lifelong resident of Thomson, Georgia. She was Methodist by faith and a member of Thomson First United Methodist. Elizabeth attended the Agape Sunday School Class at First Baptist and was a graduate of Thomson High School. Mrs. Whitaker was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling with friends and family, and playing games, especially card games. She was also a member of Whiteoak Methodist Campground and had retired from Interstate Equipment after over 30 years of service.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jennifer Newton (Preston) and Jamie Sease (Joe); her grandson, Whit Newton; her brother, Ralph Mauldin; and many cousins.
Visitation was held in the Thomson First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with her funeral service following in the Knox Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Steve Dodson officiating. Interment followed in Westview Cemetery, Thomson, Ga.
Pallbearers were Paul McCorkle, Preston Newton, Whit Newton, Tim Phillips, Lynn Reeves and Joe Sease.
DEATH NOTICES
Curtis Funeral Home – Thomson, GA
Penny Hall, 56, Mesena, died May 15, 2023. No services are planned at this time.
Thomson Funeral System – Thomson, GA
Willie Bernard Sanders, 66, Thomson, passed away May 17, 2023. A Memorial was held May 24, 2023 at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling.
Hattie Lou Wilson Harris, 88, Thomson, passed away May 17, 2023. Services were held May 22, 2023 at Springfield Baptist Church, Thomson with Rev. F.D. Favors, Eulogist/Rev. Peggy Harris, Presider.
Cheryl Teresa Cobb, 56, Thomson, departed this life on May 18, 2023. Services were held May 24, 2023 at House of God Church of God in Christ with Bishop Mark Walden, Pastor, Eulogist/Elder Justin Thomas, Presider.
D.T. Brown Memorial Funeral Home – Thomson, GA
Mattie S. Brinkley,86, Warrenton, entered into eternal rest May 18, 2023. The Celebration of Life was held May 24, at the Lithonia Baptist Church.
Dawson’s Mortuary – Warrenton, GA
Clara Mae Heath, 91, Warrenton, entered into rest May 16, 2023. Funeral Services were held May 20, 2023 at Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Norwood.
Linton “Balie” Rogers, 73, Warrenton, died on May 16, 2023. A Memorial Service was held May 20, 2023 at Dawson’s Mortuary Chapel, Warrenton.
