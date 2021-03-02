Mavis Joy G. Hale
Thomson, GA – Mrs. Mavis Joy Goodspeed Hale, 86, of 633 Laura Lane, Thomson, GA passed away March 1, 2021. No services will be held. Those left to cherish her memory: two sons, Ricky Hale of Thomson, GA and Larry Hale of Arkansas; a daughter, Barbara Hale of Arkansas; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Neal
Warrenton, GA - Mr. Robert Neal, of Warrenton, GA, entered into eternal rest on February 24, 2021. Services are incomplete at this time. Dawson’s Mortuary , Warrenton, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Susan M. Newsome
Warrenton, GA- Mrs. Susan McManus Newsome, age 67, entered into rest February 24, 2021. Survivors include her husband, James Newsome, three daughters Cail Newsome (Matt) Hammons, Leigh Newsome (Chris) Phillips, and Anna Newsome (Bill) Holcomb; 2 grandchildren; sister Pat (John) Cardwell of Carrollton, TX; and a brother, Wiley (Carol) McManus of Manchaca, TX. Graveside services were held February 27, 2021 at the Johnson Church Cemetery with Dr. Brandon Furr officiating. Lowe Funeral Home, Warrenton GA is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma C. Thornton
Washington, GA- Mrs. Wilma Carter Thornton, 92 passed away February 24, 2021. She is survived by her children, Pat Turner (Howard), Baxley, GA, Eddie Wayne Thornton (Melissa), Thomson, GA, Daniel Lee Thornton (Dana), Washington, GA and Charlie Robert Thornton, Thomson, GA. She was a beloved mother, grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 26 and great-great grandmother of 12. Funeral services were held February 28, 2021 at Rehoboth Baptist Church, Washington, GA. Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Dean F. Voshell
Warrenton, GA - Mr. Dean Frederick Voshell, Sr., 77, went to his final resting place February 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Pauline “Polly” Voshell of Warrenton, GA; his sons, David Voshell (Kathy) of Woodstock, GA; Dean F. Voshell, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; his step-children, Steve Kotler (Marie) of French Settlement, LA, Eleanor Jacobs (William) of Thomson, GA; his sister, Peggy Nestle of Wisconsin; and his 3 grandchildren; and 5 step-grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements. Thomas J Wilson Thomson, GA - Thomas J. Wilson, 82, entered into rest February 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced as soon as available. Beggs Funeral, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
