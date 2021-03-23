Patrick Burns
Thomson, GA- Mr. Patrick Burns, 27, March 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Raysville Baptist Church, next to Bob's Cafe on the Lincolnton Hwy.. Survivors include his daughter, Tara Burns, Lincolnton: his mother, Mrs. Margie Kiefer, Thomson; his father, Mr. Edward Milstead, Pensacola, FL; his two sisters, Jamie Miller, Augusta and Sarah Smith, N. Augusta, S.C.; his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Margie Woodall and his paternal grandmother, Sarah Milstead. Curtis Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
April A Cartledge
Gibson, GA- Ms. April Ann Cartledge, 39, died March 18, 2021. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the Westview Cemetery in Thomson. Survivors include her two sons, Matthew Cartledge Pigg, NC. and Cayden Cartledge, Gibson; her parents, Mack and Mary Cartledge, Jr., Gibson; her brother, Mack (Jennifer) Cartledge III, Gibson; and her three nieces. The family will receive guests after the service at her brothers home in Gibson. Curtis Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Kim F Gay
Kim Fanning Gay, 63, of Newtown Rd., Washington, GA, entered into rest on March 20, 2021. Kim grew up in Washington, GA and was the daughter of the late Malcolm Fanning and the late Lydia B. Fanning. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gambling at Cherokee. Kim had a great passion for animals. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of over 30 years, David Gay; son, Ricky LaFountain of Seattle, Washington; daughters, Stephanie Palmer of Milledgeville, Georgia and Janet Sammons of Eatonton, Georgia; sister, Dorothy Wilson of Washington; son-in-law, Randy Palmer of Washington, Georgia; and grandchildren, Amy Rybicki, Myranda Palmer, Dalton Reed, and Abigail Reed. A funeral service was held at 3 pm., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Rayner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing. Masks are required and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Kim Gay.
Wilson W Hemphill
Thomson, GA - Wilson Wood Hemphill, 67, entered in to rest at his earthly home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born May 15, 1953 to the late Walt and Sara Hemphill in Fort Bragg, NC, a military family with eventual CSRA roots. Most of his young life was spent in Martinez, Georgia where he developed a lifelong appreciation of baseball and music. Among his formative college experiences were playing rhythm guitar in a local band and meeting his wife of 48 years, Debbie Scoggins, in an Augusta College Economics class. While honing his crafts during his young adult years, he sold shoes and roofed houses while building a life for his new growing family. His vocation would later transition to the drafting of houses, and he would eventually retire from a successful career as a design draftsman, and AutoCAD Administrator at Thermal Ceramics in Augusta after graduating from Augusta Tech. He also taught himself computers from the onset and established his own IT consulting business in 1991 for most of the last thirty years in Augusta, as well. While raising four children, Woody, Ryan, Anna, and Nick, he contributed to the development of countless young lives as a parent volunteer, Cub Scout campout leader, baseball coach, and consultant and consigliere for his own children’s budding careers. Each of these experiences bestowed his children with lifelong appreciations for Motown, East Coast Beach music, Jimmy Buffet, and the game of baseball. His personal contributions to ‘The Wesleymen’, a men’s choral quartet that sang in countless settings and venues throughout the CSRA in celebrations of life, celebrations of joy, and many revival services found throughout his community. Mr. Hemphill was a long-standing member of First Methodist Church of Thomson, Georgia and served in various capacities as sound engineer during a litany of worship services to broadcast to those at home or otherwise in need of the Christian message. He was a lifelong Christian who knew ‘where he was going’ throughout his battle with brain cancer. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Scoggins Hemphill; children, Woody, Ryan, Anna (Ross), and Nick Hemphill, grandchildren, Ross, Sullivan, Charlie, and Mary Wilson Hanahan of Lexington, South Carolina, as well as his brother, Jim Hemphill of Martinez, Georgia, and numerous young people and those who grew up better as a result of his lifelong efforts. Visitation was held Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6PM – 8PM at Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Road, Thomson, Georgia. Due to Covid protocols, there was a private family funeral at 2PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Thomson First United Methodist Church. The interment was held at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, 2235 Washington Road, Thomson, Georgia following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Checks may be made payable to “The Tisch Brain Tumor Center”, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC, 27710 or to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 8, Thomson, GA 30824. Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing, and masks are requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Wilson Wood Hemphill, Sr.
Morris Hill
Philadelphia, PA – Mr. Morris Hill, 57, formerly of Thomson, GA, passed away on March 19, 2021. The funeral arrangements are currently incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Relatives and friends of the family may call at the home of his mother, Mrs. Mary Lou Hill Belton, or at the funeral home. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Emily E Howell
Matthews, GA – Emily Elaine McTier Howell, 56, entered into her eternal rest March 15, 2021. Services to celebrate her life were held in the James Funeral Home Chapel March 19, 2021 with the Reverend Ed Chance officiating. Those left to cherish her memories include her three sons, John Howell, Dewey “Jack” Howell III (Sabrina), and Chris Howell; granddaughter, Christina Howell; step-mother, Peggy McTier; siblings, Beatrice Floyd (Louis), Johnny Paul Gay and Marty Blount; other extended family and friends. James Funeral Home, Wrens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa G Hutcheson
Thomson, GA – Mrs. Teresa Gail Hutcheson, 69, entered into rest March 21, 2021, at University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia. Mrs. Hutcheson, the daughter of the late David Grimes and Betty Lancon Grimes, was born in Savannah, Georgia. She lived most of her married life in McDuffie County, earned an Associate’s Degree in Business, worked at Head Start in Glascock County and as a Substitute Teacher for Glascock and McDuffie Counties and was head of 4-H in McDuffie County. She loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them, loved her dogs, liked to crochet, liked reading, cooking, history, and genealogy. She was a member of Raysville Baptist Church. Mrs. Hutcheson was preceded in death by her parents, David Grimes and Betty Lancon Grimes. Her survivors include her Husband, Jack Hutcheson, her sons, Jason Hutcheson (Donna) and Jason Scurry (Kim); her brother-in-law, Rick Hutcheson (Fran) and Jerry Hutcheson (Tracy); her grandchildren, Gracie Hutcheson, Hailey Powell, David Scurry, Savannah Scurry, McKenzie Nader, Thomas Nader, Ian Nader and Jeremy Williams; and her great grandchildren, Kade Lott, Isabella Ross and Charllee Lott. Visitation will be held at Martinez Bible Chapel on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 a.m., with Elder Glen Barinowski, Officiating and Andrew Urban, speaking. Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing. Masks are required and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate your phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Seeing Eyes for the Blind, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors or the ASPCA. Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Teresa Gail Hutcheson.
Dorothy J Lockett
Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Jean Glover Lockett departed this life March 16, 2021. The best of memories are left to be forever cherished by those who has survived her: a loving and devoted husband, Reverend Rodney W. Lockett; a precious mother-in-love, Annie F. Lockett; a caring father-in-love, Ralph E. Lockett; an encouraging brother, Vincent Yearwood; twelve children, Shakira “Nikki” Glover (Walter Gibson), Natasha Wimbush (Jerry) Neal, Socorro Lockett, Greg Wimbush, LaCrisha “Cree” Crowell, Carrie D. (Stacey) Brown, Wanda L. Hightower-Lockett, Jasmine K. (Marquis) Mack, Frankeria S. Lockett, Angel F.J. Lockett and Tiana S. Lockett; sixteen grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church members and friends. Graveside services were held March 20, 2021 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, Macon, GA with Rev. Patricia Lazenby. Presider / Rev. Rodney Lockett, Eulogist. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Billie M Thomas
Billie McMinn Thomas passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. Known as “Miss Billie” to her friends in Thomson, Georgia and “BB” to her grandchildren, Billie lived a life full of enthusiasm and dedication. Born and raised in Oktibbeha, Mississippi on October 9, 1922 to her parents Clarence and Sallie (Taylor) McMinn, Billie was the oldest of six children living in rural Mississippi during the Great Depression. Times were difficult, but the McMinn family overcame many hardship just to get by. Never did they have to worry about food, though, because they grew nearly everything they ate. This life created the foundation of the McMinn family to strive for greatness with your head up and never complaining. Billie attended the Birmingham School of Business and later worked for the Department of Navy in Washington, D.C. She married Dr. John Thomas, Jr. in 1948, and the couple moved to Thomson, Georgia where Dr. Thomas began his practice of optometry until his death in 1981. Rather than relocate, Billie dedicated the rest of her life to community and civic organizations and to the First Baptist Church of Thomson serving as secretary of the Sunday School class until a year before her death. Billie was honored to be the first woman to serve on the McDuffie County Hospital Board as secretary and later on the advisory board. She also loved flowers and was the organizer of the Pine Needle Garden Club in 1955 serving as president five times, one of which included legally having Thomson named the Camellia City of the South. Mrs. Thomas also was proud to serve as president of the Tourism Board helping co-chair the first Blind Willie Blues Festival, charter member and secretary of the McDuffie Museum, and member and secretary of the Wrightsboro Foundation. Other awards included two Senior Citizen of the Year Awards, the Darrel Johnson Community Service Award and the Dollie Harper Award for the Azalea District. Miss Billie lived a life dedicated to every citizen in Thomson and felt it her civic duty to be involved and do her very best. One of her most coveted honors, at age 90, was being asked to speak to the teenage girls at Thomson High School about life’s challenges. She quietly helped support needy families in Thomson and spent Sunday afternoons visiting the Thomson Nursing Home. Miss Billie was actively involved in the First Baptist Church for 67 years where she served on every committee. When retiring from her secretarial job at age 97, she was the oldest, active member of the church and was devoted to her Church and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, above all else. Billie was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Sallie (Taylor) McMinn; her husband John; also her brothers, Jim, Clyde, and Wayne McMinn; her sisters, Moselle (McMinn) and Helen (McMinn) Pickens. Mrs. Thomas is survived by her son Dr. David Thomas (Kelly) of Savannah, Georgia; grandson, Zachary H. Thomas, Esq. of Savannah, and granddaughter, Dr. Brittany Congress (Steven) of Knoxville, Tennessee. Remembrances may be made in memory of Billie Thomas to the First Baptist Church of Thomson, or The Wrightsboro Foundation. Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Billie McMinn Thomas.
Danny L Thomas
Appling, GA- Mr. Danny Lee “Wolf” Thomas, 65, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service was held March 20, 2021, in Sharon Baptist Church, with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. He is survived by his two sons, Emory Ryan Thomas and Ethan Lee Thomas; his two granddaughters, Ragan and Riley; his mother, Mrs. Peggy S. Thomas; his two sisters, Charlotte Sikes and Ann Lott; and several nieces and nephews. Curtis Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Ida Tolbert
Norwood, GA – Ms. Ida Tolbert, entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2021. Graveside services were held March 20, 2021 at Greenwood Baptist Church, Norwood, GA. Dawsons Mortuary, Warrenton, GA is in charge of arrangements.
