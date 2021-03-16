Howard Bedell
Harlem, GA – Mr. Howard Bedell, 72, passed away March 14, 2021, The funeral arrangements are currently incomplete and will be announced at a later date. The Bedell Family are only receiving phone calls at this time due to the current pandemic. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Helen G. Battle
Thomson, GA - Ms. Helen Grant Battle entered into eternal rest March 10, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2PM, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Warrenton, GA, Dawson’s Mortuary, Warrenton, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Stacey M. Kent
Thomson, GA - Stacey M. Kent, 52, entered into rest on March 11, 2021. The arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin McNair
Dearing, GA - Mr. Alvin McNair, departed his life March 7, 2021. Precious memories will be cherished by those he leaves behind: a son, Demarcus (Staci) McNair of Harlem, GA; one granddaughter; a loving mother, Regene McNair of Dearing, GA; five sisters, Evelyn (Andrew) Avera, Jacqueline (Rickey) Hunter, Linda (Michael) McNair, all of Thomson, GA, Shirley (George) Ataway of Dearing, GA and Brenda McNair of Harlem, GA; two brothers, Roy (Betty) McNair and Richard (Mary) McNair, all of Thomson, GA; four aunts; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many more additional friends that will truly miss him. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Donnie J. New
Thomson, GA - Mr. Donald (Slick) Jay New, 67, passed away at his home on March 12, 2021. He was born in Germany on February 2, 1954, to Eva Marie Schmit New and the late Ben F. New. Mr. New was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Eva Marie Schmit New of Ft. Myers, Florida; his brothers, James W. New (Kim) and Frankie New and his sister, Susi B. Waugh. Donnie grew up in Thomson, Georgia, graduated from Thomson High School and worked in Texas in the oil fields and offshore drilling in his younger days then moved back to Thomson in the late nineties where he raised all kinds of birds and livestock at this home in Raysville. A Memorial Service may be planned for a later date. Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Jay New.
Nickolas A Reese
Thomson, GA - Nickolas “Nick” Allen Reese, 22, went to his final resting place at his residence in Thomson, Georgia on March 13, 2021. He was born in Augusta, Georgia on June 1, 1998. Nick is survived by his mother, Tammy Reese (Allen Pilgrim) of Thomson, Georgia; his daughter, Paisley Nicole; and his sons, Preston Lee and Ryley David of Thomson, Georgia; his brother Robert Reese of Thomson, Georgia and his sister, Megan Rutherford (Daniel) of Thomson, Georgia. Mr. Reese is also survived by his grandparents, Roslyn Johnson, Bobby and Linda Reese, Jackie Parham and Vernon Johnson. Mr. Reese grew up in Thomson, Georgia, attended Thomson High School, was a member of Union Baptist Church, and was employed by Thomson Roofing. Nick enjoyed video games, music, construction, comic books and especially his family. Visitation was held at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and the Funeral Service was held at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Butch Baston and Dr.. Lee Walton officiating. The interment followed the funeral service at Westview Cemetery, Thomson, Georgia with Rev. Daniel Adkins speaking at the graveside. The family asks that in addition to any arrangements that monetary donations may be made to the Reese Family Benefit Fund for his children’s future needs. A fund has been set up at Queensborough National Bank. Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing, and masks are requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Nickolas “Nick” Allen Reese.
Victor W Tapley
Dearing, GA - Mr. Victor Wade Tapley, age 56, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 in his residence. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. A native of Thomson, Victor was the son of the late James Kermit Tapley and the late Brenda Louise Palmer Tapley. He worked many years as a pest control technician with David Parker Exterminating and Arrow Exterminating. In his spare time, he enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, and playing a good game of cards. He enjoyed more than anything was spending time with his family. Mr. Tapley was preceded in death by his parents, and survived by, son, Hunter Tapley of Augusta, sister, Kim Rena Williams (Wayne) of Dearing, brother, Dennis Tapley (Wendy) of Dearing, Troy Tapley of Dearing, several nieces, nephews, and friends. You may sign the family’s personal guestbook online at www.tfhgibson.com Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine K Williams
Gibson, GA - Mrs. Katherine Kitchens Williams, age 71 died March 8, 2021. Services were held March 12, 2021, in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Gibson with Rev. David Kitchens and Rev. Richard Kitchens officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Todd Samples of Gibson, sons, Rodney Todd of Eatonton, Colen Todd, Jr. of Gibson, stepdaughter, Bonnie Newman (Darrin) of North Augusta, SC., stepson Clinton W. Williams, IV of North Augusta, SC., 5 grandchildren, 9 siblings, Sara Wood, Janel Higdon, Judy Lampp, Linda Fulcher, Mildred Hulme, Frankie Black, Ralph Kitchens, James Kitchens and Wendell Kitchens, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation of Gibson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
