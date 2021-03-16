Willie J Burley
Norwood, GA - Mr. Willie James Burley entered into rest March 2, 2021. Left to cherish many precious memories: a loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Rosie Mae Burley of Norwood, GA; three sons, Robert Burley, Dennis Burley, both of Norwood, GA and Tommy (Valerie) Burley of Dearing, GA; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Sulinda Burley of Norwood, GA; two brothers, Willie Harmon (Teresa) Burley and Albert Burley, all of Norwood, GA; one uncle, Grady Baker of Norwood, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held March 6, 2021 at Rocky Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Norwood, GA with 4044 Sam Collins Road N.W. Rev. Stanley Freeland, Sr. – Officiating. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Onnie Mae Cason
Thomson, GA – Mrs. Onnie Mae Cason, 93, passed away March 5, 2021. The funeral arrangements are currently incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Relatives and friends of the family may call at the residence or funeral home. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements. Thomas W Cooper Harlem, GA - Thomas Wilkes Cooper entered into rest on March 5, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Terry and Tara Cooper, sisters, Terryn (Ben) and Emalaine, brother, Patrick, grandparents, Dr. Gary and Margaret Wilkes, and a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces. Graveside services were held March 9, 2021 in the Family Cemetery at Stonewall Farm in Harlem with Rev. Carson Britt officiating. Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Charlie Mae Hunt
Charlie Mae Brinkley Williams Hunt was granted her angel wings on March 03, 2021. She leaves to Cherish beautiful and precious memories four children, Evelyn Williams of Camak, GA, Danny Williams (Patrica Davis) of Warrenton, GA, Rebecca Gail Myrick (David) of Norwood, GA and Mack B. Williams (Angela) of Harlem, GA; four sisters, Evelyn Mathis (James), Brenda Brinkley, all of Warrenton, GA, Gloria Brinkley of Thomson, GA and Natal Thomas (Robert) of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Anthony Brinkley and Charles Brinkley (Joyce) all of Thomson, GA; one aunt, Gloria Jackson (Willie) of Augusta GA; one uncle, Eddie Fountain (Mary) of Thomson, GA, a host of grandchildren, great grands, in-laws, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends. Graveside services were held March 7, 2021 at Bethel AME Church, Norwood, GA. Dawson’s Mortuary, Warrenton, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Henry J. Lonergan
Thomson, GA - Mr. Henry Jennings Lonergan, died March 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held at his residence on March 13, 2021 at noon. Survivors include his companion of twenty-two years, Nannette Day; his daughter, Angel Lonergan Juliano; his son, Brian Lonergan; and five grandchildren. Curtis Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
William H. Thigpen
Dearing, GA - Mr. William “Bill” H. Thigpen, Sr., 71, passed away at his home on March 07, 2021. He was born in Louisville, Georgia on December 15, 1949, to the late Cecil Thigpen and Bernice Landrum Thigpen. Mr. Thigpen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lee Minus, and his sisters, Cecelia Cliatt of Thomson, Georgia and Venera Guillebeau of Harlem, Georgia. He is survived by his son, William “Bill” H. Thigpen, Jr. (Jeni) of Appling Georgia; his daughter, Michelle Thigpen Bozard (Michael Schumpert) of Barnwell, South Carolina; his sister, Evyon Thigpen Cox, of Thomson, Georgia; his four grandchildren, Mac Overton, Cooper Thigpen, Alexis Anne Bozard, and Jimmy Bozard; and his best friend, Johnny Kitchens (Lisa), of Thomson, Georgia. William grew up and lived most of this life in McDuffie County where he was a graduate of Thomson High School. Mr. Thigpen was Baptist by faith, served as a Sgt. in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a carpenter by trade and worked for Triangle Construction and Two State Construction until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. Mr. Thigpen also loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, Gibson, Georgia, off Highway 171. Per CDC requirements, the family observed social distancing, and masks were requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. William “Bill” H. Thigpen, Sr.
Eddie J. West
Thomson, GA – Mr. Eddie James West, 54, passed away March 4, 2021. A Memorial service was held March 9, 2021 at River of Life Church, Thomson, GA. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas J. Wilson
Thomson, GA - Mr. Thomas J. Wilson, 82, entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Augusta, Georgia. He was born in Toccoa, Georgia on November 25, 1938 to the late Fred Grigg Wilson and the late Ellie Belle Jenkins Wilson. Mr. Wilson grew up in Toccoa, Georgia, but has lived in Thomson, Georgia for 47 years. He retired from the Southeast Division of Senco Kentec with over 20 years of service. Mr. Wilson and his wife also owned and operated Wilson Furniture & Woodcraft. He loved his family and friends, enjoyed people and loved cars and hot rods. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Wilson. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Katy Ruth Beck Wilson; his son, Tim Wilson (Nate Copley) of Augusta, Georgia; his daughter, Kim Wilson Herndon (Perry) of Thomson, Georgia; his sisters, Shelby Heaton of Toccoa, Georgia and Marceline Garrett of Toccoa, Georgia; his grandchildren, Jennifer Haywood Rohl, of Thomson, Georgia and Brandy Simons (Andrew) of North Augusta, South Carolina; and his great grandchildren, Gracie Kate Rohl, Hunter Simons, Abram Rohl and Andy Simons. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery, Thomson, Georgia. Tim Wilson will be presenting the Eulogy and Rev. Teddy King will be closing with the Benediction. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society. Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing. Masks are required and appreciated. If you are uncomfortable attending, the family would appreciate your phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Thomas J. Wilson.
William S. Wood
Norwood, GA - Mr. William Sol Wood “Woodrow” passed away at his home on March 05, 2021. He was born in Warren County, GA on May 20, 1938, to the late Grady Wood and the late Irie Davis Wood Taylor. Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Wayne Wood, Arnold Wood, Luke Wood, Jimmy Taylor; sisters, Myra Bragg and Montene Langham. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Harper Wood; his sons, Ricky Wood (Jane), Ronny Wood (Wanda), Allen Wood, and Leonard Wood; his step-children, Timmy Landrum (Jeanne), Jim Landrum, and Alan Landrum (Kelli); his sister, Nyra “Pig” Langham; his grandchildren, Derrick Wood, Bob Wood, Candace Wood, Jerry Wood, Holli Dye and Heather Cash Bragg; his step-grandchildren, Courtney Landrum, Morgan Landrum, and Will Landrum; and numerous great grandchildren, and a beloved friend, Bobby Newsome and many, many more. William grew up in Warren County, he attended Warren County Schools and was a member of the Norwood Baptist Church. He retired from Georgia Pacific in Warrenton, Georgia and from the City of Warrenton and Warren County Fire Departments. Mr. Wood loved Helen, Georgia, the mountains, The Campground, his beloved dog (Spot) and loved gardening. Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Harwell, Officiating with the interment following at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Mitchell, Georgia. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Per CDC requirements, the family observed social distancing, and masks were requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Sol Wood.
