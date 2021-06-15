Gordon Arrington, Jr.
Mr. Gordon Arrington, Jr., 76, of Thomson, Georgia, entered into rest on June 9, 2021. Mr. Arrington was born on April 30, 1945, and was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County, and graduated from Thomson High School. He is the son of the late Gordon Arrington, Sr. and Catherine Finke Arrington. Mr. Arrington served his Country in the Navy and was the Co-Owner Operator of Arrington Industries. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Union Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, anything outdoors, loved working and talking to people and especially loved his family and friends. Mr. Arrington was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Marie Wickizer Arrington; his parents, Gordon Arrington, Sr. and Catherine Finke Arrington. His survivors include his sons, Richard Poteet (Tonya) of Appling, GA and Michael Scott Arrington of Thomson, GA; his brother, Freddy Arrington (Traci) of Thomson, GA; his sister, Debbie Arrington Gunn of Warrenton, GA; and his grandson, Ricky Poteet. The family received friends at a Visitation held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Memorial to following at 4:00 p.m. at The Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, 799 Cobbham Road, Thomson, GA with Rev. Mark Bowers, Officiating. Please visit www.beggsfuneralhome.net to sign the family’s personal guestbook. You may make memorial contributions to The Alzhiermer’s Association at www.act.alz.org. Per CDC requirements, the family observed social distancing, and masks were requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gordon Arrington, Jr.
Henry Thomas Brantley
Thomson, GA – Henry Thomas Brantley, 2, entered into rest on June 11, 2021. The arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Charles D Joyner
Thomson, GA - Mr. Charles D. Joyner, 57, entered into rest on June 14, 2021. The arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Mae Pettett
Cadley, GA – Mrs. Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Pettett, 63, entered into rest June 9, 202. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Michael David Pettett, Cadley; three sons, Justin Bentley, Allenhurst, GA, Carey Kellum, Brunswick, GA, Joshua Roby, Clarksville, Tn.; two daughters, Bobbi Roby, Clarksville, Tn., Christina Roby, Brunswick, Georgia; brother, Donald Bentley, Jr. (Lora), Comer, Georgia; sister, Lilly Denson, Athens, Georgia; and numerous grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the residence. Lowe Funeral Home, Warrenton, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
