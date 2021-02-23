Dorothy Mae Denson
Ms. Dorothy Mae Denson, 86, departed this life February 20, 2021. Those left to cherish her most precious memories: a loving and devoted daughter, Barbara Denson of Thomson, GA; a loving grandson, Bryant (Carmieal) Sturgis of Athens, GA; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Janie Summarizer of Atlanta, GA; a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held February 24, 2021 at Westview Cemetery, Thomson, GA with Rev. Glennie Olive, Officiating. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
John David Gardner, Jr.
Birmingham, AL - John David Gardner, Jr., 68, of Birmingham, Alabama, entered into rest on February 18, 2021, and the world became a dimmer place with his passing. Mr. Gardner was born on January 22, 1953 to the late John and Louise Gardner, in Thomson, Georgia. He grew up in Thomson with his sister, Lee Ann Gardner where he attended Thomson High School. Mr. Gardner graduated from Rabun Gap Nacoochee School in 1971 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army where he was a member of the Army band. He graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville and did graduate work at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Mr. Gardner taught school for a time before settling into his career as a technical writer in the Atlanta area. David enjoyed reading, listening to music, cooking, and was an avid sports enthusiast (GO DAWGS!). Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Gardner. He is survived by his sister, Lee Ann Gardner, of Birmingham, Alabama, as well as first cousin Albert Gardner (Janette) of Miami, FL and an aunt, Clytice Gardner of Brandon, Mississippi. A graveside service was held February 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson, Georgia with Rev. Mike Sutphin, officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Global Mission Fund at The Church of Brook Hills in Birmingham, Alabama or to the Shelby County Alabama Humane Society. Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing. The family would appreciate your phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of John David Gardner Jr.
Harold Mathis
Thomson, GA – Mr. Harold “Harry” Mathis, 66, passed February 18, 2021. The funeral arrangements are currently incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Relatives and friends of the family may call at the residence or funeral home. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
LaShundra S Miller
Stapleton, GA - Mrs. LaShundra Shamaine Roberts Miller, 42, transitioned to her heavenly home on February 12, 2021. Those left to cherish her memories: a devoted husband of 22 years, Keith Miller of Stapleton, GA; two daughters, Kristia Roberts and KeAsia Miller, both of Wrens, GA; one son, Keith Sean Miller of Wrens, GA; a loving mother, Janice Roberts of Wrens, GA; seven siblings, Shimyra Miller Smith of Wrens, GA, Kerelenko Battle of Augusta, GA, Tabitha (Allen) Terrell of Stapleton, GA, LaToya Johnson of Martinez, GA, Keonte Burnett of Thomson, GA, Deondre Battle and Deonte Battle, both of Warrenton, GA; a host of aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held February 20, 2021 at Stone Springfield A.M.E. Church, Stapleton, GA with Rev. David Luke, Pastor, Presider / Rev. Norman Roberts, Jr. Eulogist. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Tommie C Neal
Mr. Tommie C Neal departed this life on February 11, 2021/ Precious memories are left to those who have survived him: a devoted daughter, Karen Neal Cummings of Thomson, GA; a son, Jeffrey L. Neal of Conyers, GA;; four granddaughters; six grandsons; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Emma Mae Terrel of Stapleton, GA; one brother, Artist Neal of Glascock County, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held February 14, 2021 at Mt. Aldred C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Stapleton, GA with Rev. Dr. Paul Gardner, Jr., Pastor, Presider / Rev. C.W. Stone, Eulogist. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Alexander Pete Smith, Jr.
Thomson, GA — Alexander Pete Smith, Jr., 76, passed away at University McDuffie Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021. A native of Houston County, GA, Pete was a retired Navy veteran and pharmacist. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and spent more than 40 years providing advice, medications, comfort and humor to the residents of Thomson and surrounding areas. Pete loved craft beer, reading, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, Baylor and Windsor. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Millie, his son, Jason (Miriam) Smith, his daughter, Megan (Aaron) Cobb, his two grandchildren, Baylor Cobb and Windsor Smith, a brother-in-law, Darryl Yearwood, of Watkinsville, GA, and a special family friend, Joseph “JC” Crowder. A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Road, Thomson, with the Rev. Ed Rees officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made "In memory of Pete Smith" to: School for Arts Infused Learning (SAIL), 4575 Blanchard Woods Drive, Evans, GA 30809 (Attn. Pam Alfieri), or Briarwood Academy, 4859 Thomson Highway, Warrenton, GA 30828. Per CDC requirements, the family observed social distancing. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Alexander Pete Smith, Jr.
Henry L Teamer
Thomson, GA – Mr. Henry Lewis Teamer, 73 passed away February 16, 2021. He leaves to build upon his legacy and celebrate his homegoing: his loving wife Martha Teamer; a mother, Retter Teamer; a daughter, Johnetta (Carl) Cummings; two sons, Myreon (Debbie) Smith and Ikenga (Joy) Smith; five siblings, Marva Teamer Wheeler, Terry (Sandra) Teamer, Pamela Teamer-Yisrael, Larry Teamer and Elaine Teamer-Harris; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Services will be held at 1:30 PM on February 25, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church Parking Area, Thomson, GA with Rev. F.D. Favors, Pastor, Officiating. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Merdell Thorton-Burley
Norwood, GA – Mrs. Merdell Thornton-Burley, 55 passed February 19, 2021. Relatives and friends of the family may call at the residence or funeral home. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge of all arrangements. Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM on February 26, 2021 at Friendship C.M.E. Church Cemtery, Sharon, GA with Rev. Dorothy Hart, Pastor. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
