Leonard Curtis Glass, Jr.
Leonard Curtis Glass, Jr., 72, Appling, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on December 13, 2021. Leonard was born in Augusta, Georgia on November 30, 1949, grew up in Augusta, Georgia, and lived most of his life in Appling, Georgia. He was known as the scrap man of Appling, was a member of Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society (AIRPS) and past president. Leonard loved junk, racing and fishing and especially loved spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Glass is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Curtis Glass, Sr. and Dora Mae Rutledge Glass. His survivors include his son, Curtis Brian Glass (Brandi); his daughters, Sabrina Morris (Randall) and Ashley Collins (Travis); his brothers, Kenneth Davis, Joey Sherman and Terry McElfresh; his grandchildren, Kyle Morris, Elijah Morris, Zackery Morris, Emily Glass, Henry Glass, Annabelle Glass, Cole Glass and Maeleigh Glass; and his former wife of 48 years, Debra Ann Howard-Glass. A Visitation was held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, and his Graveside Service was held at Schucraft Cemetery, Schucraft Road, Appling, Georgia with the interment following the service. Please visit www.beggsfuneralhome.net to sign the family’s personal guestbook. The family will be observing social distancing, and masks are requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Leonard Curtis Glass, Jr.
Krista Vann McNeill
Mrs. Krista Vann McNeill, “Nana”, 74, passed away peacefully at home on December 13th in Athens, GA. She was happily married to her loving husband, Jack Reddick McNeill, for 33 years. Krista was born in Camilla, GA, the daughter of the late E.J. "Smokey" Vann and Hilda Hancock Vann. She was preceded in death by her only sister, Peggy Vann Harden. While in Camilla, Krista excelled in Western horseback competition and was head majorette. Krista attended Stetson University and the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She later moved to Thomson, GA, where she devoted her life to raising and caring for her four children. Krista enjoyed exercising, and was a woman in constant motion. Krista never met a stranger, and was a friend to everyone she met. She was blessed to have many close friends and family. Krista was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, and an active member of Athens First United Methodist Church. She had a deep love and faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a witness of her faith to everyone she met through her kind, loving, and joyful spirit. Krista loved and cherished her four children and 12 grandchildren, who will lovingly remember their tiny Nana. Krista is survived by her brother Jud Vann, her four children, Jud Shiver, Brooke Woods, Bubba McNeill and Vann McNeill, as well as her twelve grandchildren, Will Shiver, Olivia Shiver, Julia Shiver, Maggie Shiver, Hannah Woods, Parker Woods, Abby Woods, Garrett Woods, Lilly McNeill, Kate McNeill, Ravi McNeill and Seema McNeill. Services were held at 2pm on Sunday, December 19th , at Athens First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Athens First United Methodist Church, 327 N. Lumpkin St. Athens, GA 30601 or online at athensfirstumc.org. Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com McDuffie County
Wendy Sue Tapley
Mrs. Wendy Sue Tapley, 60, Thomson, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2021. Wendy was born in Greenville, South Carolina on September 30, 1961, grew up in Thomson, Georgia, graduated from Thomson High School and lived most of her life in Thomson, Georgia. She was Christian by faith, was outgoing, enjoyed meeting people, enjoyed dancing and especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Tapley is preceded in death by her parents, Prue Hiott and Jackie League Hiott; her brother, Gary “Tater” Hiott; and her sister, Annette Hiott Elder. Her survivors include her husband, Dennis Tapley; her brother, Curt Hiott; and her sisters, Wanda Hiott and Lynn Hiott. A Visitation was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Road, Thomson, Georgia with her Funeral Service in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Dunaway officiating. The interment followed at Westview Cemetery, 512 Westview Drive, Thomson, Georgia 30824. Please visit www.beggsfuneralhome.net to sign the family’s personal guestbook. The family will be observing social distancing, and masks are requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wendy Sue Tapley.
Death Notices
Beggs Funeral Home – Thomson, GA
Kermit Edward House, 87, Warrenton, GA, entered into eternal rest on December 19, 2021. Funeral Service, being officiated by Dr. Brandon Furr, was held December 22, 2021, at First Baptist Church Warrenton, GA.
Curtis Funeral Home – Thomson, GA
Naomi Edmunds, 99, Thomson, GA, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. No services are planned at this time.
Taylor Funeral Home – Gibson, GA
Thomas Howard Perry, 71, Mitchell, GA died December 15, 2021. Funeral services were held December 18, 2021 in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home in Gibson with Rev. Tommy Harwell officiating.
