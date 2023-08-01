Megan Elizabeth Ebenroth
Megan Elizabeth Ebenroth, a vibrant and remarkable young soul, touched the lives of many during her 17 years with us. Growing up in Dearing, she brought joy and happiness to all those who had the privilege of knowing her. Megan's journey was filled with accomplishments and acts of kindness that left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone she encountered.
From the moment she came into this world, Megan's vivacious spirit and radiant beauty illuminated the lives of those around her. She was her Mama's Baby Bird, her boundless confidence and adventurous nature made her stand out from the very beginning. Megan was the light of her Daddy’s world.
Megan had a passion for the arts, particularly drama, where she excelled and thrived with creativity. Her talent and competitive spirit led her to remarkable achievements, from placing 3rd in the state for Math in 9th grade as a member of the Beta Club at Thomson High School, to earning 5th place in the state competition for cosmetology. An overachiever in every sense, Megan maintained an exceptional academic record, never receiving a grade lower than an "A," holding a remarkable 4.0 average or greater. She served as the president of the Beta Club, a member of the Student Council, and the Vice President of the Spanish Club. Her dedication extended to the community as well, serving as the Liaison for the middle school in the FBLA and as the Treasurer for Skills USA. Megan's academic excellence also garnered recognition from the University of Georgia.
Beyond her academic and artistic endeavors, Megan was a fearless leader and a true friend, always choosing to support the underdog and encourage others to shine. She was willing to accept any challenge that came her way, demonstrating unwavering determination and perseverance. Megan's adventurous spirit also led her to Leadership Camp each summer and participation in the National Youth Leadership Forum.
Her love for sports and her community was evident through her involvement in the tennis team, achieving the prestigious accomplishment of representing her school at the state level in both 10th and 11th grades.
As a member of Fort Creek Baptist Church, Megan's faith played a central role in her life. She was dedicated as a baby in the church and baptized by her granddaddy at the age of 7. Megan's compassionate nature shone through as she actively participated in teaching children's Sunday school from the tender age of 12, bringing joy to young hearts through craft time and ministering with love and care.
At home with her beloved family and at Universal Studios, Megan found her favorite places to be, cherishing moments of togetherness and joy.
Megan is survived by her loving parents, Steve and Chrissy Ebenroth; brother, Matt Ebenroth; grandparents, Kenneth and Rhonda Huff, and Janice Merritt; aunts and uncles, Kathy (Tom) Hardigree, Nancy (Shane) Barber, Michael (Anna) Ebenroth, Steven (Lori) Whatley, Matt (Amy) Huff and Ben (Jennifer) Huff; great aunts and uncles, Janet Whatley, David (Loranna) Huff and James Blount; cousins, Chad, Mary Kate and Sophie Smith, Billie Barber, Jessica Collins, Cody Ebenroth, Ford and Sawyer Whatley, Alex and Lauren Huff, Abbi and Maggie Huff and Johnny Blount; and many extended family members and friends she loved deeply. Megan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Portia Ebenroth.
A glorious celebration of Megan's life took place at 3 PM on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Fort Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Tracy Ivester officiating. Prior to the funeral, there was visitation from 1 PM to 3 PM, followed by a time of fellowship with Yum-Yums at the fellowship hall. Pallbearers were Steven Whatley, Ford Whatley, Sawyer Whatley, Cody Ebenroth, Brian Usry, Ben Huff, Alex Huff and Chad Smith.
Megan's untimely departure has left a void in the lives of all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness, leadership, and academic excellence will forever be remembered. As we gather to celebrate her life, let us carry forward her spirit of adventure, compassion, and determination, living each day to the fullest just as Megan did. The family suggests contributions be made to Queensborough Bank in Megan’s memory or Fort Creek Baptist Church, The Children's Pavilion Fund, 1497 Fort Creek Road, Dearing, Georgia 30808.
Joseph Claude “Joe” McCommons, Sr.
Joseph Claude “Joe” McCommons, Sr., 78, of Thomson, passed away on July 28, 2023, following an extended pulmonary illness. He was born on August 30, 1944, to the late William Benjamin McCommons and Louise Lunsford McCommons. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Frances Brooks McCommons, and their three children: Joseph “Joey” McCommons, Jr., Ashlie McCommons Williams (Chuck), and Brooks McCommons (Christine). Additionally, he leaves behind five loving grandchildren: Laura-Kate Williams, Blaine Williams, Neely McCommons, Bennett McCommons, and Banks McCommons. He is also survived by his brother, Bill McCommons, and his niece Cathy McCommons Stott (Glen) and nephew Ben McCommons (Deborah),
Joe was a graduate of Thomson High School, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and the University of Georgia. He retired from Prudential Insurance Company after a 26-year career. Married for 53 years, Joe cherished his wife, children, grandchildren, family and many close friends.
Throughout his life, Joe was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Thomson, where he was a long-serving deacon and a member of the Joy Seekers Sunday School class. A dedicated servant, Joe was passionate about loving people. His faith in Jesus Christ and his genuine love for others fueled his purpose for life. He was known for encouraging others, often through thoughtful texts and phone calls. He was a selfless man of integrity who had a positive impact on countless individuals.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Go and Tell Mission Fund or the Capital Improvements Fund at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1205, Thomson, GA 30824.
Funeral services were held August 1, 2023, in the Thomson First Baptist Church, with Dr. David Lambert and Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Burial followed in the Westview Cemetery. The family received friends in the Atrium of the church prior to the service. Friends may call at the residence or at Curtis Funeral Home.
DEATH NOTICES
Beggs Funeral Home – Thomson, GA
Judson Richard “Bubba” Lazenby, Sr., 75, entered into rest July 25, 2023. His Memorial Service was held July 29, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating.
Curtis Funeral Home – Thomson, GA
Talmadge McGahee, 90, died July 30, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 3PM on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Sutphin officiating.
Thomson Funeral System – Thomson, GA
Eura Dean Wilson Wiggins Crawford, 84, Thomson, departed this life July 23, 2023. Services were held July 29, 2023 in Shiloh Baptist Church, Norwood, GA with Min. Dwayne Ivey, Eulogist/Rev. Bobby Hamiliton, Presider.
Sam Milton Tutt, 78, Thomson, entered eternal rest July 28, 2023. A Guestbook Signing and Memory Sharing was held July 28, 2023.
Curtis Bernard Lowe, 61, passed away July 29, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
D.T. Brown Memorial Funeral Home – Thomson, GA
Rose P. Heath, 73, Thomson, entered into rest July 28, 2023. The Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the Whiteoak Grove Baptist Church in Thomson.
Starling Funeral Home – Harlem, GA
Gloria Jean Smith, 60, of Dearing, entered into rest July 26, 2023. A graveside service life was held July 28, 2023, at Westover Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Nick Bates.
Ronald Edward Stokes, 78, Harlem, passed away on July 28, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at the Stokes family home.
Dawson’s Mortuary – Warrenton, GA
William Young Smith, 71, of Thomson Georgia entered into rest July 28, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Adrick Alexander Chapel, Sparta, GA.
