Franklin R Cox
Warrenton, GA – Franklin Russell Cox (Rusty), (68), went to heaven on 3/22/2021 from his home in Warrenton, GA. He was a devoted, loving husband to Rebecca Truax Cox (Beckie) with whom he shared twenty-nine grateful years. Born in Atlanta, GA. He attended Avondale High School in DeKalb County, Georgia and then went on to be certified in HVAC at Gwinnett Technical College and became the best darn Heating and Air Man this side of the Mississippi! He had been employed at World of Colors in Evans, Ga and at Southern Mechanical Inc., Augusta, Ga. Rusty was an active member of multiple NA and AA groups during his later life where he shared strength and hope. Rusty was an animal lover, traveler, hunter, explorer, story teller, canoeist, “one paddle twice the paddler;” and amateur archaeologist in his own backyard. His insatiable craving for knowledge and caring for people kept him grounded. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and sharp wit. He was a member of Thomson Presbyterian Church. He struggled with his demons, yet found peace in his Savior Jesus Christ. He is survived by his father Franklin L. Cox; his brothers David L. Cox (Mindy), and Ralston Cox; his wife Rebecca T. Cox; his children Jason L. Rowell, Jennifer L. Moore (Charles), and Charles F. Cox (Rachel); his grandchildren Phoenix and Liam Rowell; William, Georgianna, and Charlotte Grace Moore; and Lily R. Cox due in July; his cat Ricky; his dogs Ellie, which he called Ellsworth for fun, and Dallas. Predeceased by his mother Mary Grace Johnson Cox. The riverside memorial service will be held outdoors at 2:30 on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 4405 Ogeechee River Road, Warrenton, GA. We will be spreading Rusty’s ashes into the Ogeechee River which he loved to fish, paddle and sit beside and dream. Prior to spreading the ashes, we would appreciate for relatives and friends to share the wonderful stories of Rusty and his friends because the memories will keep him alive in all of our hearts. Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Freedom Through Recovery in Statesboro, GA via the Donation portal on freedomthroughrecovery.org or via sending a check to Freedom Through Recovery at, 204 S. Main St. Statesboro, GA 30458. If you have any questions, you can contact them directly at 912-764-8283. Freedom Through Recovery’s Mission: The Susan Ford Recovery Community Organization mission is to mobilize resources within the recovery community of Statesboro and surrounding areas to establish, promote, and support quality long-term recovery though public education, advocacy, and peer-based recovery support services. Lowe Funeral Home, Warrenton, GA is in charge of arraignments.
Brenda B Change
Harlem, GA – Brenda B Change, age 61, passed March 27, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of her sister, Sandra Birt, Freeman Funeral Home, Wrens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Allen T Englett
Thomson, GA – Mr. Allen T. Englett, 97, died March 29, 2021. Graveside services were held March 31, 2021, in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, with Dr. David Lambert officiating. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Mary Englett, Thomson; his daughter, Barbara Hanson, Thomson; his two granddaughters, Angie (Chris) Rogers and Kelli (Jay) Poston, both of Thomson; his four great-grandchildren, Allen, Drue, Sibyl, and Dozier; and several nieces and nephews. Curtis Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Forrest E Ethridge
Fort Payne, AL – The Reverend Forrest E. Ethridge, 97, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was born May 13, 1923 to the late Eugene Wright Ethridge and Addie Lee Echols Ethridge. Rev. Ethridge dedicated over 52 years to serving his ministry in numerous Episcopal churches in Georgia. After his retirement, he continued to serve at St. Philips Episcopal Church in Fort Payne, Alabama as Priest Associate. Funeral services were held, Saturday, March 27th at St. Philips Episcopal Church with graveside services following at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. The family received friends from 9:30 a.m. until the 10 a.m. hour of service. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Ethridge Whittle and grandson Chris Stehle. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Cruze Ethridge, his parents, brother James Merritt Ethridge, and son-in-law Jerry Whittle. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis LaGrone
Washington, GA – Mr. Dennis LaGrone, 68, died March 24, 2021. A graveside service was held March 26, 2021, in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson, with the Rev. Mike Sutfin officiating. Survivors include his son, John LaGrone and his grandson, Wyatt LaGrone, both of Warrenton; his mother, Betty McDonald, Augusta; and three brothers, Larry LaGrone, Augusta; Mike LaGrone, Florida; and Alan LaGrone, Lincolnton. Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. James Mathis Warrenton, GA - Mr. James “Shank” Mathis entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2021. Services are incomplete at this time! Dawson’s Mortuary, Warrenton, GA is in charge of arrangements.
James Mathis
Warrenton, GA - Mr. James “Shank” Mathis entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2021. Services are incomplete at this time! Dawson’s Mortuary, Warrenton, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald W McGahee
Dearing, GA - Mr. Gerald Watson McGahee, 48, entered into rest March 27, 2021. The arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine M McNeill
Thomson, Ga. - Katherine Minnich McNeill , 77, died peacefully on March 26, 2021. Katherine was a native of Atlanta, Ga, the daughter of the late Dr. Fredric R. Minnich and Katherine Calhoun Minnich. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Thomas McNeill, Jr., and by her children Katie McNeill Howe (Joe) of Macon, and John T. McNeill, III of Thomson, and two grandchildren, Lillian Katherine Howe and Andrew McNeill Howe both of Macon. She is also survived by her brother Fredric C. Minnich (Suzi) of Cumming and her sister Mary Ann Minnich DeFoor of Atlanta, sister in law Mary McNeill Dozier( Richard) of Thomson, sister in law Bennye McNeill Young of Thomson, and eleven nieces and nephews. Mrs McNeill was a graduate of Fairfax Hall in Virginia and the University of Georgia where she was a proud member of Chi Omega Sorority. She was a member of Thomson First United Methodist Church, a past President of the Pine Needle Garden Club, and a member of several local bridge groups. Katherine was an avid gamer, and she loved to travel with her best pals Gee, Mary, and Susan. A private service will be held at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Friends of the McDuffie County Library. Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tyler Shank
Thomson, GA - Tyler Shank, age 20 passed March 27,2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Family only receiving calls at this time. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson in charge of arrangements.
