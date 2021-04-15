Warren County Superior Court Judge Thomas B. Hammond sentenced Demario Deon Wilcher to life in prison last Friday morning after Wilcher entered a guilty plea for malice murder in the 2019 death of Quontavious Battle.
Wilcher was also sentenced to five years on one count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Battle was shot multiple times on Depot Street on May 12, 2019, and died soon after.
Trial was slated for this week, but Wilcher entered his plea Friday morning and was sentenced. Security was increased Friday after an earlier disturbance between members of the defendant’s family and victim’s family at a pre-trial hearing. Wilcher entered the courtroom in an orange jump suit and wearing a necklace with a cross. The judge questioned Wilcher at the start of the proceedings.
In response to those questions, Wilcher told the judge he is 28 years old. The judge asked about the highest level of education he attained. Wilcher replied 10th grade. The judge asked about being on probation or parole. Wilcher said in 2018 he had been sentenced to 10 years on state probation for an aggravated assault charge.
Originally, the grand jury indicted Wilcher on six counts. The district attorney and defense attorney Lucy Jackson Bell worked out an agreement for Wilcher to plead guilty on two charges.
The judge again addressed Wilcher.
“Are you in fact guilty of each of these?” Hammond asked the defendant.
“Yes sir, I am,” replied Wilcher.
Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney Doupé then provided some details relevant to the case. The victim, Battle, was 23 at the time of his death
“At the time of his death he had found out he was going to be a father,” Doupé explained to the court. The babies were twin girls and now they are a year old.
Doupé said the death was the result of a ”petty dispute” between the Wilcher brothers and Battle.
Doupé also shared that if you drew a triangle with 20 yards on each side of the triangle there had been three murders within that area since 2017 and a fourth one not very far away but in the same area.
The district attorney said the autopsy showed that Battle had been shot five times, three of those rounds striking him the lower extremities.
The evidence also revealed that several shots were fired into the victim while he was on the ground already fatally wounded, according to Doupé.
Soon after the shooting, Wilcher was identified as the suspect and a BOLO was issued.
But, before that alert was sent out to law enforcement a state trooper encountered Wilcher and was unaware he was a murder suspect.
In Columbia County, TFC Joshua Bartlett noticed a car driving too slowly in the fast lane of the interstate and attempted to stop the vehicle. The red BMW pulled to the side to allow a passenger, Wilcher’s brother, to get out and then sped away.
Law enforcement gave the brother a ride and dropped him off at a Waffle House in Richmond County. The state patrol pursued Wilcher in the BMW and eventually used a PIT maneuver to end his attempt to flee.
Back at the shooting scene on Depot Street, GBI agents found nine 9 mm shell casings at the and determined they were all fired by the same firearm, Doupé said as he continued. He also explained how agents canvassed the neighborhood interviewing anyone they could.
Doupé said one witness reported hearing the gunshots and seeing Wilcher run by in a yellow jersey and heard him say “I just dropped one down the road.” Agents later found where he shed the yellow jersey soon after. They were able to collect DNA from that yellow jersey, Doupé said.
The district attorney called the malice murder plea fair for the family and community.
Then heard several impact statements. Four were from the victim’s family and one from the defendant’s family. Impact statements from victims’s family
Shawteria Grissom, sister of victim, told of her struggles after losing her brother.
“The last two years I have not been able to eat right, sleep right,” she said.
“We’ve got kids growing up with no daddy,” she added. “They’ll never get to see him.”
She continued and said with “so much” happening in Warren County she does not want to stay.
“I don’t even feel like staying in Warren County no more. I don’t feel safe no more,” she said.
Three additional family members gave statements, including one who said this has “effected the whole entire family.”
After the impact statements were heard from the victim’s family, the defense attorney addressed the judge.
“He is remorseful,” Bell said. “I hope the court will give him some consideration for that.”
An older sister of defendant, shared a few comments with the court and the Battle family.
She addressed the other family.
“I want you to know, what happened - we’re sorry,” she said to the victim’s family.
“Mario was not brought up like that. He was not brought up on the wrong side of the tracks,” she said. “It hurt us to know our loved one had dome something to somebody else,” she added.
She also said she was praying for both families, and her brother.
Then Wilcher had a chance to make statements. He expressed what he wanted to share with the family of the victim.
“I would like them to know I apologize for all the hurt I’ve put them through the past two years,” Wilcher said.
He asked the family to one day find it in their hearts to forgive him and also said he apologizes to the Warren County citizens, adding that he grew up here and loves the community.
Wilcher then addressed the judge and said “I’m standing here today as a man, ready for whatever you hand down.”
At 10:15, 45 minutes into the proceedings, Hammond announced the sentence.
The defense attorney asked the judge about the chance of parole, and he told her that would be up to the parole board at some point.
Warren County Chief Deputy Jammie Smith was joined by another deputy and they escorted Wilcher out of the court room.
As he left, one of his family members blurted out “We love you Demario.”
“Love you too,” Wilcher replied as he was led away.
After court adjourned, Doupé praised those who spearheaded the investigation following the shooting.
“I wanted to commend the GBI for the manner in which they came out and helped solve this case. These are very difficult situations when they occur out in the street like this. This is in the vicinity of, I guess you would call it a shot house, where people congregate,” Doupé said. “We know going in that witnesses are going to be reluctant to talk.”
In particular, he commended GBI Special Agent Meghan McDaniel.
“She led the charge on this case and did an excellent job,” the prosecutor said.
Doupé talked of how spread out the investigation was the night of the shooting.
“Simultaneously they had agents in Richmond County interviewing witnesses, two crime scene techs at the shooting location plus where the yellow shirt was found, and agents canvassing,” he said. “And they did all the follow up some witnesses that weren’t really thrilled to be involved. But, they know how to interview them and they got good information.”
Doupé said the other person that needs to be commended is Sgt. Liondus Dixon, who at the time was a sergeant with the Warrenton Police Department but since has moved to another agency.
“We knew exactly what he did because he had a body cam on,” Doupé said. “That answered so many questions for us, it helped us corroborate some of the witnesses that we were able to bring forward if was to go to trail, and it really was going to be an opportunity to show the jury exactly what the scene was when first help arrived.”
“Sgt Dixon was an awesome human being - talking to the victim as he was taking his last breath, trying to comfort him, trying to tell him to hang in there and urging him to keep fighting and stay with them. He just really handled himself in a commendable manner.”
Wilcher’s attorney said he will have the chance for parole eventually. She pointed out also that Wilcher gave up his Constitutional right to a jury trial and asked the court to give him consideration for that.
“Obviously it is sad and a tragedy for everybody involved,” Bell said. “This was a good resolution and a compromise about going to a jury trial and going ahead and resolving it. He will have the possibility of parole and then come home eventually to his family.”
