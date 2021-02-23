Thomson-McDuffie Middle School had five students receive REACH Scholarships.
Those five students were Jayla Burgess, Landon Mauck, Zha’Khya Latimore, Topanga Lewis, and Aubrey Neal.
REACH stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. This program originally started in 2012 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
REACH is a needs-based mentoring and scholarship program that provides the students the support to graduate from high school and go on to have more success.
REACH serves roughly 154 school systems across the state of Georgia. The program also serves nearly 2,400 students and it has roughly $24 million in scholarships.
The TMMS REACH Coordinator is Krista J. Bonner.
“I see it as an amazing opportunity that helps ensure Georgia’s low income, academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college, and have a chance at postsecondary success,” Bonner said.
According to Bonner, TMMS signed up for REACH starting with the 2018-2019 school year. The community has been a big help. The students go through an interview process, then they are selected by a committee.
“Our students don’t actually “try” to achieve this scholarship,” Bonner said. “We pull a number of students based on grades and economic status, they are interviewed by an outside committee, and the committee narrows the search to 5 lucky students”.
