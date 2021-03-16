Today, Thursday, is observed nationwide as National Gas Utility Worker’s Day.
The City of Thomson is acknowledging the day by taking its gas department workers to lunch. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a proclamation making March 18 Natural Gas Utility Worker’s Day across the state as well.
The American Public Gas Association in 2015 was looking for a way to recognize the hard work and accomplishment of gas utility workers. March 18 was chosen because on that date in 1937 a natural gas explosion at a school in New London, Texas, killed 298 students - some estimates place the death toll higher. Prior to that explosion, natural gas was odorless. As a result, the industry began inducing an odor into gas so people can know when there is a leak.
“Because of lack of odorization in the system, that really ramped up the regulation on odorization being injected into the gas so you can smell it and get away before something like that happens,” said Rodney Dunaway, director of the gas department for the City of Thomson.
He said most people locally do not realize the work quality and the work ethic in the gas department is set to a standard where they understand the dangers and know how serious it is, but at the same time they know what they are doing.
Dunaway takes pride in his department, their training, and abilities. He also knows that a gas leak can have a far different outcome than something like a water leak.
“With water, obviously you would get a house flooded, but with gas there’s no house left,” he said. “You’ve got to know what you’re doing to work with natural gas.”
What should happen when someone things they have a gas leak?
“If they smell it, go to a safe place and call us — that’s what we tell them,” he said.
Inside it is more crucial to leave the area of the confined space. He pointed out that the explosive range of natural gas is between five and 15 percent.
“If you smell gas inside, go to a safe place before you call. Don’t use your phone or turn lights on,” he added.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. customers can call Thomson City Hall to report a leak. Outside of those hours it is best to call 911 according to Dunaway.
“Don’t try to take matters into your own hands. Don’t try to be a hero, that’s what we’ve there for,” he explained.
The city’s gas department has about 3,000 customers. Most are residential, but 10 customers are industrial.
“Our industrial customers are really a benefit to this community,” Dunaway said.
All is taken care of by a relatively small staff of Dunaway, the gas supervisor, and seven others.
The gas is provided by a natural gas company just outside Wrens. The gas main runs along the east side of Highway 17 and into Thomson. The gas is provided to customers as far north as the airport and even a few in other counties that are served along the pipeline from Wrens. There are a few in Jefferson and Warren counties and a sole gas customer in Glascock County, but just barely according to Dunaway.
