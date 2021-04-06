McDuffie County schools will go back to face-to-face meetings five days a week on April 12.
Some parents of students in McDuffie County are happy to see it go back to face-to-face meetings five days a week, but some parents decided to keep their kids in the virtual learning.
Jennifer Ellis has two children, one in second grade, and another in Pre-K.
“It was difficult,” Ellis said when asked about the schedule of going a few days out of the week.
Ellis is a Paraprofessional in McDuffie County.
“Employees children could go to work with them,” Ellis said.
According to Ellis, it is nice to be going five days a week. It has been tough over the last year for Ellis as far a being a parapro goes.
“It’s been real tough as a parapro,” Ellis said. “I didn’t get to say goodbye to my students that left.”
Ellis said she was really proud of her kids and that they showed how resilient they are.
According to Ellis, she is proud of the way the parents, educators and everyone in McDuffie County has handled everything.
Becky Kramer McCorkle is another parent of a student in McDuffie County. McCorkles daughter, Hannah Wells, is a senior this year and has remained virtual throughout the whole year.
“Starting and stopping so much might have hurt her,” McCorkle said.
According to McCorkle, her daughter was still able to do band, even though she is virtual.
McCorkle hasn’t had to many problems with the virtual learning.
“Internet is the only issue with both of us being at home,” McCorkle said.
According to McCorkle, the teachers have been pretty good and have worked well with her daughter. McCorkle said she even had a school ID made, and if there are any books she wants, they can go by and pick them up.
“Everything is offered to her even though she is virtual,” McCorkle said.
JoAnna Wilkinson also has a senior that is currently doing virtual learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.