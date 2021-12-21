Again this year, Thomson Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa helped make Christmas merrier for a small group of area children.
Ten children participated this year, and last Friday afternoon each was sent on a $300 dollar shopping spree with the assistance of officers. The event kicked off at the Thomson Depot, where children first met Santa and Mrs. Claus and then were paired with officers. But before the officers and children departed for Walmart, Santa called them to gather around and listen to him.
“I’m going to give y’all a secret today. Each and every one of you has a gift that you can give your mom and dad that nobody else in the whole world can give them. Your gift is special,” Santa told the kids. “If you give your love to your mom and dad that is the greatest gift they can ever receive. Only you can give it.”
He also told the children they were the luckiest children in Thomson since they were about to learn to have a police officer as a best friend.
“They are your best friend and the gift they are giving you is their time,” Santa said, as he further explained police officers are not your friend just during Operation Blue Santa but anytime you see them around town.
Chief Courtney Gale briefly addressed the children and parents and Sgt. Chris Mullis explained the plan for the evening. He told the children they would each have $300 to shop with at Walmart. Mullis assured the kids they would be free to select whatever they wanted and the officers were only on hand to help them and pay for the items.
TPD’s Operation Blue Santa is each year provided through the donation of local businesses. As soon as children were assigned officers they departed the depot for the trip to Walmart. They rode with the officers in a caravan of police vehicles with blue lights flashing and sirens blaring. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent also joined the city officers and escorted one of the children.
Once at Walmart, the excitement continued as officers accompanied their new little friends along the toy aisles and even through the children’s clothing departments. Once all shopping was done, the festive group returned to the depot to wrap things up with a special meal and a final surprise. Each child was given a new bicycle.
