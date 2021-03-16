A federal grand jury has indicted two Thomson men on firearms charges. Both men have previously faced multiple charges locally. One was indicted for gang activity in 2018.
“Under the former U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, we had managed to discuss that we would get together on cases where firearm offense were involved and there were possibilities of prosecuting the cases at the state court or the federal court, and we would look at which court might be most advantageous for the community to handle those. So we handle them on a case-by-case basis,” said Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bill Doupé.
The federal grand jury indicted Timetrius Dontrez Neal on two counts of possession of a firearm by prohibited person and one count of illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment. According to the indictment, on or about Oct. 22, 2020, Neal was in possession of a Taurus 9 mm handgun.
The first count is because he had previously been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and was therefor not allowed to possess a firearm.
The second count specified that Neal was an unlawful user of a controlled substance and therefore not allow to possess a firearm. The third count was because we was under indictment on other charges.
The grand jury indicted Kijordan Markel Ceaser on one count of illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment.
According to the indictment, Ceaser was caught with a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun between on or about July 29, 2020 and Sept. 17, 2020. Neal, prior to his federal indictment, had been arrested many times in McDuffie County.
Background on Neal:
- Oct. 26, 2015 Neal, 17 at the time, was arrested in McDuffie County and booked with one count of marijuana possession.
- Oct. 24, 2016 Neal, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children, one count of simple battery, and one count of battery.
- March 26, 2017 Neal, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of marijuana possession and one count of driving without license.
- May 9, 2017 Neal, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
- April 24, 2018 Neal, then 20, was arrested and charged with one count of marijuana possession with the intent to distribute, one count of possession of drug-related object.
- Nov. 7, 2019 Neal was arrested and charged with probation violation.
- April 4, 2020 Neal was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children - 3rd degree - allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
- Oct. 22, 2020 Neal was arrested and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
Background on Ceaser:
- July 6, 2017 Thomson Police arrested Ceaser, then 18, and charged him in connection with two armed robberies of four separate people on the street in the Guill Street and Central Road area and near the Forrest Clary and Pinelane area.
- Aug. 16, 2018 Ceaser was one of five men indicted by a McDuffie County Grand Jury on charges of gang involvement. The gang terrorism indictment on Aug. 16 was the first time McDuffie County Superior Court sought a gang activity indictment for a group of people involved in criminal activity. The 23-member grand jury indicted Ceaser and the others for violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, and battery. The five men were originally indicted in June for armed robberies, robbery by force of four individuals of various personal items in the Guill Street and Central Road area and near the Forrest Clary and Pinelane area in May 2017. After evidence of gang activity was found by a Thomson Police officer, the five men were reindicted Aug. 16 under the state’s gang terrorism statue.
- Sept. 17, 2020 Ceaser, was arrested and charged with unlawful for person employ/associate with criminal street gang.
“Somebody like Mr. Kijordan Ceaser, who was sentenced already for a gang offense and should not have been in possession of a firearm, was a good candidate for the federal system so his case went that way,” said Doupé.
The district attorney said prior to this federal case Ceaser was previously sentenced for the gang offense. He was given a 40 year sentence with the first five to be served in prison.
“After serving a portion of that five years and while he was on parole it was alleged that he was in possession of a firearm,” Doupé said. “Based on his new arrest he was held on a parole hold and his case was revaluated by the federal system.”
Doupé explained Neal had been previously sentenced on a marijuana offense. He was sentenced to five years with about 170 days to serve in jail.
“Then he was released on probation and this offense happened,” said Doupé. “Mr. Neal’s record just from the number of his arrests and the nature of his charges it was a good resolution for him to be in the federal system as well,” added Doupé.
So, a federal prosecutor took the firearm possession case to a federal grand jury. Doupé did want to point out that those cases are pending and both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty. If the two men are found guilty in federal court, parole is limited in the federal system.
