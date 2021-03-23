A new elementary school will make its way to McDuffie County after all.
Maxwell Elementary School and Thomson Elementary School will be consolidating to form one elementary school.
The ESPLOST passed in last week’s special election, and will go into effect on January 1, 2023.
The next steps will be to establish a construction management firm then an architect to design the new school, according to Mychele Rhodes, McDuffie County School superintendent.
“Looking forward to having students on one campus,” Rhodes said.
A new elementary school wasn’t the only thing that passed with the new ESPLOST.
According to Rhodes, grades K-12 will get new math resources to help with the new standards that are being set. They will also get resources for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Grades 9-12 are getting foreign language resources, as well as English and Language Arts resources.
The band will be receiving instruments and equipment through the recently passed ESPLOST.
CTAE will also be receiving textbooks and digital resources. The ESPLOST dollars will also be used for other things, such as transportation.
“We will use the SPLOST dollars to acquire more school buses,” Rhodes said.
According to Rhodes, there are three main areas they wanted to cover with this SPLOST. Those were facilities in the District, Consolidation of the two elementary schools, and general instruction piece, band, and transportation.
The SPLOST money will continue to be used for other things throughout.
“We’ll use SPLOST dollars to renovate things at any of the schools that may need it,” Rhodes said.
