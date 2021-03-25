A manhunt near Thomson came to an end shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Motorists may have noticed a heavy presence of McDuffie County deputies and Thomson police along the edge of the Thomson Bypass earlier in the afternoon. Major Ronnie Williamson, chief deputy of the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to locate Roderick Cox, who was wanted on several Lincoln County arrest warrants. He fled into the woods near the Thomson Bypass and White Oak Road and was later spotted near the train tracks at the end of Temple Road. Williamson said Cox was apprehended in an area between the tracks, White Oak Road, and Moose Club Road and had apparently tried to double back when he was caught. The chief deputy said Cox was wanted for robbery intimidation, robbery by force, and kidnapping. He deemed those as serious charges. About 5 p.m. Columbia County deputies arrive and were using tracking dogs to assist the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office. The Thomson Police Department and the GBI also assisted with manhunt.At 5:45 p.m., an automated call from McDuffie County School Superintendent Mychele Rhodes announced the lock downs at Thomson High School and Thomson-McDuffie Middle School were ending and students would be released.
Manhunt near Thomson Bypass locates wanted man
- Wayne Parham
Updated
