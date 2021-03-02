Lt. Jamarius Tate, of Thomson, was honored as Columbia County’s Employee of the Year for 2020.
Tate works for Columbia County Fire Rescue, and said he was honored to win such an award.
“I don’t know if it’s being humbled, but I love my job and providing EMS care,” Tate said.
Tate graduated from Thomson High School in 2012 and kind of always wanted to help people.
“I had a passion for it and never gave up,” Tate said.
Tate is in his ninth year, and has been with Columbia County Fire Rescue since 2013.
He became a paramedic in 2016. He started out as a fire department cadet in McDuffie County while in high school and has since worked his way to becoming a lieutenant with Columbia County.
Tate is an instructor with the Georgia EMS Association, and also helps out his department with the training. He set up multiple training programs to make sure every field officer is getting the training they need.
Columbia County Fire Rescue was recognized nationally, according to Tate.
“Just got recognized as NAEMT,” Tate said. “We can host classes that are provided nationally”.
The NAEMT is the National Association of EMTs.
According to Tate, the Launch Program is something he really enjoys. Launch stands for “Leaders Adolescence Uniting to Navigate Careers in Healthcare”. This program helps underprivileged kids pursue a career in healthcare.
