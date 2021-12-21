The Thomson man who shot and fatally wounded his wife in their Thomas Avenue home has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
John Allen Ansley was indicted early last week by a McDuffie County Grand Jury. Count 1 of the indictment alleges that John Allen “while in the commission of reckless conduct, an unlawful act, did unlawfully cause the death of Michelle Ansley, a human being, without any intention to do so, by endangering the bodily safety of Michelle Ansley by consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk that his act and omission of pointing a loaded firearm in the direction of Michelle Ansley with his hands around the firing mechanism of said firearm would endanger the safety of said person and the disregard constituted a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation.”
Count 3 charges John Ansley with possession of firearm during commission of a felony based on County 1, involuntary manslaughter. Count 2 charges him with reckless conduct.
The Thomson Police Department investigated the Aug. 18, 2020 shooting in the Ansley home.
“In the investigation we determined the weapon that was used was a 30-30,” Robert Brown, then an investigator for the police department, said following the shooting. “And in the process of handling that weapon the weapon was discharged and when it discharged it hit her in the back of her leg and she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.”
Police never were able to speak directly to Michelle Ansley following the shooting even though she was talking while McDuffie County EMS transported her to Doctors Hospital and also at the hospital before she died. Brown explained that multiple loaded weapons were kept in the home and John Ansley said they were unloading the firearms.
“They took them all in the bedroom,” Brown said, as he explained they were trying to unload them all. When arrest warrants were issued for John Ansley, he turned himself over to police Aug. 31, 2020. He has been released on an $8,550 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.