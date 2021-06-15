A Gibson woman, who admitted to stealing more than half a million dollars from her employer in Augusta, was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison.
She must voluntarily surrender on Monday, Aug. 16, by 2 p.m. Shirley Ann Taylor, 65, plead guilty to the information filed in court charging her with the nine counts of wire fraud. There is no parole in the federal system.
U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Taylor to pay $1,163,091.68 in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
“Shirley Ann Taylor violated the trust of her employer and fellow employees to enrich herself at the company’s expense,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Thanks to the vigilance of a fellow employee, she’s now being held accountable for her thefts.”
Taylor was the office manager/payroll manager for Augusta Lung Associates, LLP. Federal court documents indicate Taylor, from March 2007 to February 2020, was writing checks to pay her mortgage, her credit card bill, and to deposit into her personal bank account.
In her guilty plea, Taylor accepted responsibility for stealing a minimum of $550,000 from the company. A press release from the prosecutor’s office said the year after she was hired, Taylor began stealing from her employer by inflating her own pay and writing unauthorized company checks.
A new office manager, hired in 2020, noted accounting discrepancies of nearly $1.2 million.
“Taylor threw away an important position in a company that entrusted her by stealing money she didn’t deserve,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Now she is being held accountable for her actions, thanks the cooperative efforts from the company and our law enforcement partners.”
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia G. Rhodes.
