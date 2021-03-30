Last week the Georgia Department of Community Supervision led a joint operation targeting gang activity in Thomson and made seven arrests.
According to a spokesperson for DCS, officials “conducted warrant service, intensive searches, and field interviews with verified gang members - primarily those associated with the known Street Gangs in the Thomson.” The operation was done because to “deter violence after recent upticks in criminal activity.”
DCS officers, last Wednesday, were assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, the Thomson Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol. A DCS spokesperson confirmed that the following individuals were arrested as part of the multi-jurisdictional effort.
Melvin Jerome Belton Sr., of an address in the 200 block of Old Milledgeville Road, was arrested and charged with a probation violation for fingerprintable charge - felony.
Demerius Hunter, of an address in the 552 block of Railroad Street, Warrenton, was arrested and charged with one count of schedule I or II controlled substance - possession with intent, unlawful for person employ/associate with/criminal street gang or conduct/participate in criminal activity, counterfeit substance - possession with intent/sale, theft by receiving stolen property - misdemeanor, and investigative hold.
Collieaf Hurley, of an address in the 500 block of Bussey Avenue, was arrested and charged with parole violation, amphetamine - sale of, theft by receiving stolen property - felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, counterfeit substance - possession with intent/sale, unlawful for person employ/associate with/criminal street gang or conduct/participate in criminal activity, and investigative hold.
Radney Marqueze Tutt, of an address in the 500 block of Michael Street, was arrested and charged with probation violation for finderprintable charge - felony, and methamphetamine - possession of.
Brian Keith Kent, 2104 Sterling Wells Road, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender and probation violation for fingerprintable charge - felony.
Darwin Jaquevious Davis, of an address in the 1500 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, was arrested and charged with cocaine - possession.
Dawrence Steven Wade, of an address in the 4900 block of Harper Patterson Road, was arrested and charged with amphetamine possess, possession and use of drug related objects, and two counts of probation violation for fingerprintable charge - felony.
