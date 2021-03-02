The Board of Commissioners met Monday night in the Government Services Center.
First, the board discussed possibly implementing a travel allowance for commissioners.
David Crawley, McDuffie County Manager, talked about the proposed travel allowance and how the City of Thomson has approved $200 a month for their board members. He said the commissioners could receive a cell phone stipend of $35 for commissioners.
Commissioner Bill Jopling doesn’t see the need for $200 a month for some people.
“I don’t see how they could possibly spend $200 a month riding around McDuffie County,” Jopling said.
Jopling did like the idea of the cell phone stipend.
“I think the cell phone stipend is probably good idea,” Jopling said. “That is quite costly.”
Commissioner Gloria Thompson also didn’t see a reason to have the travel allowance equal $200.
“I certainly don’t spend $200 a month on gas and vehicle, riding around,” Thompson said. “I mean there may be some in here that do.”
In Wednesday’s regular county commission meeting the agenda included consideration to approve a travel allowance. That meeting was after the Tuesday night press time for this edition of The Progress.
Next, the BOC discussed the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) Grant and Design Guidelines. Chase Beggs, planning and zoning director explained that Thomson is a historical district but there are no design guidelines.
“McDuffie County, their HPC was a certified local government, whereas the city of Thomsons HPC was not,” Beggs said. “The city of Thomson has to adopt these design guidelines.”
According to Beggs, an application can be put in on behalf of the City of Thomson to get these guidelines.
Partial payments for the HPC Grant were made by both the county and the city.
“We did obtain the grant back in 2020, but we got it in partial funding, which was $15,000,” Beggs said. “Originally the county and city had both agreed to pay $6,700 toward this grant.”
In order to keep the HPC, this is something the city has to have, according to Beggs.
Next, the board talked about the TUSA Consulting Agreement. TUSA is a company that does a lot of work on radio communications systems.
According to Crawley, phase 1 of the agreement outlines what the McDuffie County needs are, outlines what they currently have, how it can work, and continue to work as this project moves forward. Then, the board discussed the salary calculations for elected officials.
According to Pam Workman, finance director, there is a little bit of controversy on what to pay certain clerks. Currently, McDuffie County is following the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) guide.
The ACCG guide is a way for elected officials salary to be calculated.
Next, the BOC discussed the demolition of vacant county buildings.
“I would like to move foward with a demo of the old state patrol building on Washington Hwy,” Crawley said.
Next, the board discussed the Land Bank Committee.
According to Crawley, is consists of two from the city and two from the county.
From the county’s perspective, they have to find one new member, whereas the city has to find two new members, according to Crawley.
Next, the board discussed the Courthouse audiovisual system upgrades.
Courtrooms A and B can be upgraded with how they have to be rearranged due to COVID-19.
Courtroom A will cost a $8,278.93, and Courtroom B will cost $28,788.43.
“This is something where we really don’t have much of a choice,” Crawley said. “It is something that we should be able to get some reimbursement back”.
Next, the BOC talked about vehicle purchases.
According to Crawley, there are vehicles and equipment that the county is looking at to purchase.
Then, the board discussed building improvements.
Crawley updated the board on the improvements in the buildings. Next, the BOC talked about the Airport Consulting Agreement.
According to Crawley, the qualification packages for the consultants is still being reviewed.
Next, they discussed becoming a Broadband Ready Community. Everything was submitted to the Department of Community Affairs (DCA), and the hope is that within the next few weeks, McDuffie County will be considered a Broadband Ready Community. This will make the community eligible for grant funding for upcoming projects, according to Crawley.
Next, the board discussed an additional holiday.
The board talked about if President’s Day should be considered a holiday.
“If our holiday schedule matches somewhat school system, which obviously we can’t match Christmas,” Charlie Newton, chairman, said. “That would be some benefit to some of our employees.”
Lastly, the BOC talked about Boneville Pond Road. Crawley provided an update for the board.
According to Crawley, the pond has been drained. There are some preliminary ideas on what should be put under the road.
“CSX is going to cover all of our expenses,” Crawley said.
The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Services Center.
