With an announcement from the National Endowment from the Arts recently, it is now official that The Blind Willie McTell Music Festival has been recommended for a grant in the amount of $10,000 to help promote and put on the 2022 festival.
Working with the University of Georgia Archway Partnership in the community, a group of students from the Terry College of Business Institute for Leadership Advancement (ILA) looked at ways to reinvigorate and sustain the popular music festival. The students identified the NEA grant opportunity and encouraged the Activities Council of Thomson to apply.
The grant will help the community make improvements to the festival and grow its audience, drawing music lovers to the area.
“The McTell Music Festival, sponsored by the Activities Council of Thomson, is recognized as an annual fixture on our area’s Cultural Arts Calendar and we couldn’t be more proud of receiving this grant,” said Don Powers, president and CEO of Forward McDuffie and the organizer of the festival. “As with any event like this one, continued success and growth depends on fresh ideas, along with the hard work done by our team of volunteers. Of course, the third piece of future success depends on adequate financial support and to be awarded an NEA grant on our very first try is no small feat!”
Born in Thomson as William McTier, Blind Willie learned to read and write music in Braille as a child, first playing the harmonica and accordion before turning to the six-string guitar in his teens. Eventually those six strings turned into twelve and he took his distinctive sound to Victor Records in Atlanta in 1927. McTell’s style blended early blues and a more ragtime sound and he traveled widely as a street musician.
McTell was influential to a number of musicians, including the Allman Brothers Band, Taj Mahal and Bob Dylan who all covered some of his songs. The festival in Thomson helps to pay tribute to Thomson’s most famous native musician.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the Activities Council of Thomson reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”
An added wrinkle to the work of the ILA team was that they started their work in the Fall of 2019 and then in the Spring of 2020 – with the pandemic – work and meetings with folks in Thomson looked a lot different.
“It took a lot of careful coordination with the team and many calls to the folks in Thomson to make this thing work!” said Elizabeth Harwood, a Music Business major at the Terry College – and Redcoat Band drum major. “We were inspired to introduce the idea of the NEA grant through what we had seen with Athfest here in Athens. Athfest has become a pillar of the community and they continue to get creative with their funding opportunities and we wanted to imbue some of that energy into what was happening in Thomson. None of us had ever been to Thomson before this project and we can’t wait to go back. Thomson is full of really dedicated people who have a lot of love in their hearts and it was a real blessing to get to spend some of our time there.”
Faculty advisor Don Addison noted that the grant is not only great for Thomson but a reminder of the potential of partnerships between UGA colleges and the Public Service and Outreach office.
“I was very excited when my contact Sam Perren from the UGA Archway Partnership proposed this project for the ILA students, giving them the opportunity to both celebrate Willie McTell and positively impact Thomson's local economy,” said Addison. “To see the months of hard work the students put forth payoff is a reminder not only of the high caliber of students attending UGA but also an indication of the power of the collaboration between the Terry College of Business and the University's Public Service and Outreach units.”
The Archway Partnership is a division of Public Service and Outreach at the University of Georgia. To learn more about the Archway Partnership or get involved, contact your local Archway Professional Sam Perren at sperren@uga.edu.
