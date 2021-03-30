The Activities Council of Thomson is pleased to announce today that the new “rescheduled” date for this year’s Blind Willie McTell Music Festival is Saturday, September 25, 2021.
This year marks the 27th festival, which began in the early 90’s as a way to honor Piedmont blues musician, Blind Willie McTell, born and buried in the Happy Valley area of Thomson/McDuffie County. Originally scheduled for May of each year, the Covid pandemic caused the cancellation of the fest in 2020. The Board of Directors decided earlier this year to postpone the 2021 festival until the fall. Things are looking much better for that time of the year with regard to having as normal a festival experience as possible.
Additionally, there will be a kick-off show featuring The Randall Bramblett Band on Friday, September 24th in downtown Thomson. The Festival-eve event is co-sponsored by the Thomson-McDuffie Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. This event is free to the public.
Logistics, finalizing the lineups, and getting ready for the fall event is underway. Further information regarding this year’s artists and ticket availability, etc., will be forthcoming in the coming weeks on our BRAND NEW website! Additional questions can be answered at the Forward McDuffie office in Thomson, phone 706-597-1000.
The Activities Council of Thomson (ACT), a non-profit organization founded in 1974, seeks to foster education, appreciation and promotion of American arts, particularly those that draw from Southern history, culture and the American experience.
