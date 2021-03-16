A collaborative beer has been created for the 150th anniversary celebration of McDuffie County. Plus, its name pays tribute to Blind Willie McTell.
Beer enthusiasts can find 12-String Strut, a pale ale crafted by Oconee Brewing Co., available on tap in several local restaurants. Those include Belle Meade Country Club, Highrail Southern Eatery, Hogie Joe’s Sports Grill and Fernanda’s Grill and Pizzeria.
Don Powers, president and CEO of Forward McDuffie, explains how the idea of a special 150th beer developed.
“So at the beginning when we started having routine meetings, facilitated by Archway, directed at the 150th anniversary celebration we were trying to figure out marketing pieces,” said Powers. “The marketing committee decided that among souvenirs that we should develop for the 150th birthday that a beer might be something that would appeal to people.”
Powers said someone mentioned the idea of having a beer brewed and he previously had visited Oconee Brewing Co.
“When we met with them about a year ago, they said they would do beer development,” he said.
He met with Taylor Lamm, the brewmaster, and learned the brewing company could run some test batches so a small group could come for taste testing.
“We wanted something that was light. You know, craft brews, some of it is an acquired taste. So this is a pale ale,” said Powers. “We wanted an easy drinking beer. So, we went and we tested six beers in a taste text and this one was the winner by a select group of beer afficionados,” he said. “It tastes good. It’s easy drinking.”
Once that specific beer was selected, the brewing company produced a batch. That beer then was provided to distributors. Then in turn, those distributors provided it to the Thomson restaurants.
Right now 12-String Strut is only available on tap, but Powers said there is the potability that some will be canned so people can have keepsakes with the 150th and McTell logo.
The image used to promote 12-String Strut is from marketing materials used to promote the Blind Willie McTell Music Festival. This year the festival is scheduled for Sept. 25 and Powers said he things 12-String Strut will be available at the event.
